Sampdoria Sassuolo 2-2: goals and highlights. Pride and tears for Quagliarella

The reaction of Sampdoria fans

Blucerchiati fans cheered on the team throughout the match: so much emotion at the time of Quagliarella’s release, perhaps in his last game, applauded for many minutes by the whole stadium, paid homage with chants, embraced by the team and burst into tears. Cori also for Gianluca Vialli, with the president Lanna who went under the South Staircase at the end of the match with the bomber’s old shirt. the most popular chant is still “Let’s only support the shirt”, while for the other players there are some boos