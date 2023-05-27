Home » Sampdoria Sassuolo 2-2: goals and highlights. Pride and tears for Quagliarella
Health

Sampdoria Sassuolo 2-2: goals and highlights. Pride and tears for Quagliarella

by admin
Sampdoria Sassuolo 2-2: goals and highlights. Pride and tears for Quagliarella

The reaction of Sampdoria fans

Blucerchiati fans cheered on the team throughout the match: so much emotion at the time of Quagliarella’s release, perhaps in his last game, applauded for many minutes by the whole stadium, paid homage with chants, embraced by the team and burst into tears. Cori also for Gianluca Vialli, with the president Lanna who went under the South Staircase at the end of the match with the bomber’s old shirt. the most popular chant is still “Let’s only support the shirt”, while for the other players there are some boos

See also  Bologna-Milan: video, gol e highlights

You may also like

Nursing care reform / tentative steps: Nursing policy...

Household mold infection and children in the hospital:...

Just one ingredient – everyone in your family...

Rai, Feltri assaulting Lucia Annunziata. “A Relief She’s...

Cannabis oils in Italy: Tilray extracts

Ophthalmologist in Mainz: Outpatient IVOM for macular degeneration

EU-Pfizer agreement to reduce doses of Covid vaccines...

One in six suffers from an allergy

Menopause, all the symptoms and how to best...

new Covid alarm in Salento

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy