Sampdoria-Sassuolo 2-2: ovation for Quagliarella, he comes out in tears

The match between Sampdoria and Sassuolo ended 2-2, a challenge in which both teams had little to ask of the standings: goals from Gabbiadini, Berardi and Henrique and an own goal from Erlic 12′ from the end. On the last day of the championship, the neroverdi will challenge Fiorentina while Sampdoria will face the new Italian champions Napoli.

Samp equal on Erlic’s own goal

The mathematical relegation of the blucerchiata team and the absence of goals from Sassuolo did not prevent the two teams from playing it openly. The match unblocked immediately: in the 8th minute Gabbiadini took advantage of Ferrari’s error in the setup phase. The neroverdi’s equalizer came only a minute later when Berardi, following Ceide’s suggestion, fired a sure shot from inside the Dorian area. The Emilians completed their comeback in the 11th minute, again on Henrique’s drive from behind, then Dionisi’s team also risked spreading: a few minutes from the end of the first half, Berardi himself hit the crossbar with a shot from limit.

The race heated up in the second half: first Ceide wasted from a good position, then Pinamonti was unable to find the winning diagonal to overtake Turk. The visitors’ four chances within ten minutes prompted Stankovic to move to the bench: Oikonomou was replaced by Murillo with a physical problem. The draw for the Ligurians came in the 33rd minute following the development of a corner: in a scrum in the area, Erlic deflected the ball into his own goal.

Ovation for Quagliarella replaced

Four minutes from the end of regulation time Fabio Quagliarella left the field in tears amidst the applause of the 22 on the field and accompanied by the choruses of the entire crowd: “My contract will expire, but I hope with all my heart to be here in a month and restart – he said at the end of the game -. I had never seen before. The last one against Napoli? Maybe it’s the perfect closure, it will be another day full of emotions”.

Despite the situation, however, there was no lack of support from the Dorian supporters: before the match, over 10,000 fans gathered under the venue and went to the stadium for the last home match in the top flight, many chants including “giù hands from Sampdoria”. Now on May 29 there will be the second convocation of the shareholders’ meeting, the recapitalization to deal with corporate problems is on the agenda.