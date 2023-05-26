Sampdoria Sassuolo result 2-2. Quagliarella comes out in tears – breaking latest news

The most touching moment of the game takes place three minutes from the end when Stankovic calls an exhausted man back to the bench Fabio Quagliarella. The Sampdoria captain greets the applauding audience, touches his heart with his hand, bows and finally collapses in tears. «If the future owners want me, I’ll also be in Serie B», he says hotly, after the game. And again: «I still feel I can give something to this club, I want to bring this square back to where it deserves».

Forty years old, he still doesn’t want to leave football and the emotion was very strong: a picture to frame in a nightmare season. «Ours is not a farewell to Serie A but a goodbye. This has been a disastrous year from all points of view, the only ones who have won are the fans. Who incited us throughout the championship. Sunday I will close at the Maradona in Naples, in the city where I was born, and I think it is a sign of destiny ».

