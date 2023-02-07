by Luca Cilli

Source: sent to the “U-Power Stadium – Brianteo” stadium in Monza

It’s not enough to Sampdoria the brace of Manolo Gabbiadini to win again. Success at Monza in fact it vanishes a few seconds from the end, when Pessina fixes the score on the final 2 to 2 on a penalty kick. The draw is only useful to interrupt the series of 4 defeats in a row but not to reduce the disadvantage compared to the fourth from last place, currently occupied by Spezia and currently 8 points away. After the match, the management opted for a press blackout, so there will be no coach’s usual post-match conference Dejan Stankovic.