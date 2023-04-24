Samsung cashback up to €300 on Galaxy: S23 Ultra 8/256GB for €799 and more

A few hours ago Samsung has launched a new promotion that allows you to get up to €300 in Cash Back for the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The promotion is extremely interesting as the refund is valid on many participating online sites and not only on the official Samsung website.

To join the promotion you must use the code on the Samsung EXCLUSIVES23 shop, or buy from one of the many participating sites and register your smartphone to get up to €300 Cash Back. for the purchase or rental of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone (model code SM-S918B), the refund value will be €300.00

for the purchase or rental of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ smartphone (model code SM-S916B), the refund value will be €200.00

for the purchase or rental of the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone (model code SM-S911B), the refund value will be €100.00

The discount is not available on Student sites and Partner sites such as the state, carabinieri, police and similar. Below where you can buy safely with the applicable discount:

We remind you that the availability of products, especially on Amazon, comes and goes and therefore we advise you to periodically check the links above to see if the sold and shipped Amazon has returned or check Mediaworld and Unieuro which are the ones that have greater availability this morning.

