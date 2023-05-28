Home » Samsung Galaxy S22 in DOUBLE DISCOUNT is to be taken immediately
Health

Samsung Galaxy S22 in DOUBLE DISCOUNT is to be taken immediately

by admin

If you hurry today you can get your hands on an exceptional, top of the range smartphone at a much lower price. So go straight to Amazon e put in your cart Samsung Galaxy S22 a soli 567,15 euroinstead of 929 euros.

While it may seem far-fetched there are absolutely no mistakes. Right now you can benefit from a 36% discount plus an additional discount at checkout of almost 30 euros e save more than 361 euros on the total. In addition, this offer, exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, gives you the opportunity to buy immediately and pay in easy installments with Cofidis at checkout. If you haven’t subscribed to the service yet, do it now by clicking here.

Samsung Galaxy S22: the best offer to get it has arrived

As I told you Samsung Galaxy S22 it is a top of the range that today you can have for much less. It has a beautiful display Dynamic AMOLED 2X da 6,1 pollici with high visibility even outdoors. Despite its generous size it is thin and light (167 g).

It features a Octa-core processor with a support 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage internal. It owns one triple camera with main sensor from 50 MP. It is Dual Sim and has 5G technology to surf the Internet quickly. It has an optimized battery that lasts along with 25W ultra-fast charging. Also in the package you will already find its charger.

samsung-galaxy-s22-double-discount-get-the-battery-immediately

In short, today you can score a real coup. Be quick though because the price could go up at any moment. Then head over to Amazon now buy yours Samsung Galaxy S22 a soli 567,15 euro, instead of 929 euros. If you complete your order now, you will receive it at your home within a few days at no additional cost, thanks to Prime services. If you haven’t subscribed yet, do it now by clicking here.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

You may also like

here are 5 damage it can do

The Barbie movie seems to be less stupid...

“If you earn 1,300 euros, it’s your fault”

If from tomorrow you want to start drinking...

with stagnant waters there are health risks; the...

The alarm on Twitter: “Lukashenko dying in Moscow”....

Conselice flood, Unigrà company submerged by increasingly dark...

Ukraine, Kiev: “The operations for the counter-offensive have...

Who was Yirelis Pena Santana, the 34-year-old stabbed...

San Pio, a new social brewery has opened...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy