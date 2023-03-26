Home Health Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: How well does the smartwatch measure blood pressure?
Health

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: How well does the smartwatch measure blood pressure?

by admin
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: How well does the smartwatch measure blood pressure?

Only works with certain Samsung phones

Smartwatches offer numerous fitness and health functions: They count calories, determine running distances and heart rate (compared to smartwatches). Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 now also measures blood pressure on the wrist via LED sensors.

The prerequisite is a Samsung smartphone with an operating system from Android 7, with which the smart watch is paired. Blood pressure measurement does not currently work with other cell phones (to the cell phone test).

First the clock has to be adjusted

In addition to the smartwatch, users also need a classic cuff blood pressure monitor. With its help, the smart watch is precisely adjusted before the first measurement. We used our test winner.

In addition to the “Samsung Health App”, which can be used to document the fitness data of the smartwatch, the “Samsung Health Monitor App” is also required for calibration.

Recalibrate the blood pressure monitor once a month

The calibration itself takes about 5 minutes and is simple thanks to the intuitive user guidance in the app. Samsung recommends repeating the process once a month to increase the accuracy of the readings. If another user wants to measure blood pressure with the watch, he must also recalibrate it.

There is a quick guide online

We tested the operation, user-friendliness, reliability and accuracy of the blood pressure measurement function. This is currently not yet described in the Smartwatch’s user manual, but there is a quick guide with a detailed instruction video on Samsung’s website.

Blood pressure measurement takes only a minute

The watch must be worn relatively tight on the wrist. We measured blood pressure at different times of the day because it changes throughout the day for most people. A measurement took about a minute. To ensure the value, we repeated each measurement three times and compared the results using our classic measuring device, which was used on the other arm.

See also  Space Oddity is released, which will end up among the stars with Elon Musk

Tip: You can find all the important information and test results for medicines related to blood pressure in our Medicines under test database.

Strict rules: no coffee, no exercise, no alcohol beforehand

Our test results: The watch can be operated intuitively, its menu navigation is clear and easy to understand. It also provides relatively solid and trustworthy blood pressure readings. But it only does that if you strictly follow Samsung’s guidelines: no sport, alcohol, coffee or nicotine 30 minutes before measuring. The values ​​differed significantly after our testers drank a coffee or exercised.

Users must remain calm

Calm down. When measuring, the arm must be completely motionless. © Stiftung Warentest / Ralph Kaiser

Important: The arm must be kept completely still on a stable surface – for example a table – the measurement stopped at the slightest movement. How often this happened depended in part heavily on the test person. One had problems with every third measurement, the other only with every 15th.

Before and after the measurement, the Watch 3 indicates that no “medical measures” should be taken based on the blood pressure values. Medical advice is required before medication is dosed differently or replaced.

Complete documentation in the apps

A plus is the automatic documentation of the measured values ​​over the years in both apps. The values ​​can be displayed for the selected period – day, week or month – as a list or over time. In addition, the watch also provides average values. The “Samsung Health App” presents the measured values ​​most conveniently. For example, it shows the daily average values ​​on a time axis.

See also  Smallpox of monkeys: the vaccine is already being administered in the UK, France is thinking about it

Conclusion: Practical, but expensive

A handy new feature for smartwatch fans that makes it easy to measure blood pressure anywhere. It is a pity that the watch, which costs around 320 euros, does not allow measurement under physical stress or while sleeping. If you only want to determine your blood pressure, you can get away with a classic measuring device much cheaper. There are good ones from 25 euros (to test blood pressure monitors).

You may also like

Facial cleansing: helpful products and gadgets

“What a figure of m…” – Il Tempo

10 shade and partial shade shrubs that will...

Tornadoes and rains in Mississippi, at least 26...

here are the causes of the annoying involuntary...

Open day at the BMG 2018

In Onda, Francesco Specchia and Annalisa Cuzzocrea argue...

Inter-Juventus women’s football, goal by hand: it’s controversy...

Type 1 diabetes: what it is, symptoms, causes,...

Israel’s defense minister calls for a halt to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy