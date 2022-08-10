Listen to the audio version of the article

Despite the continued contraction of the smartphone market in these first six months of the year, Samsung is pulling straight ahead, confirms that it is the manufacturer that believes most in folding phones and presents the fourth generation of the Flip and Fold family. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked conference that was held today was an opportunity for the Korean manufacturer to accelerate more and more on very high-end folding phones with prices above a thousand euros. After the first experiments, the new smartphones presented are more elegant, finally with optimized applications and software and features from first-class mobile phones.

The news of Samsung Unpacked 2022 Photogallery6 pictures View

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is a productivity giant

Let’s start with the Galaxy Z Fold4, the most expensive. It starts from the 12GB + 256GB configuration from 1,879 euros and moves on to the record one from 12 Gb + 1 Tb to 2249 euros (exclusively on Samsung.com). The flagship folding Z Fold4 has a special version of Android (Android 12 L) created specifically by Google for experiences on larger screens. It means optimized applications and finally new features that you will not find in classic smartphones. The vocation of this device is multitasking through three modes: open, closed or in Flex mode which allows you to enjoy the contents without having to hold the device with your hands. As for productivity, the interface seems really effective, it recalls the PC also thanks to the agreement with Microsoft. Finally, the technical specifications are first in the class with a very powerful brain (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1), 1 TB of storage space, a 4400 mAh battery and 25 W fast charging. The dimensions of the screens are the same as the previous one. model: 7.6 “and 6.2”. The design is more compact. And the main camera (there are always three) is 50 MP. Three colors: Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

Galaxy Z Flip4 increasingly as a star of social media

After the success of the previous model, the new Galaxy Z Flip does not change the clamshell design but enhances the battery (which is now 3700 mAh). Also for this model, the Korean engineers have worked well on the optimization front with the main social networks. Recall that the slide lends itself well to direct or stories, that is, to shoot videos or take group selfies from different angles without using your hands, it is sufficient to partially fold the Z Flip4. In practice, influencers or streamers can invent new video experiences without “handling” the smartphone too much and taking advantage of the design and photographic features created on purpose. Also for Flip4 the specifications are top of the class and prices start at 1149 and arrive at 1349 euros. Two new colors: Pink Gold and Blue.

The new sensors of Galaxy Watch5

The main novelty of the Galaxy Watch5 is represented by the Samsung BioActive sensor. which was introduced in the fourth generation but is enriched with an exclusive chip that manages three health sensors: Heart rate (optical), the electrical heart signal and bioelectrical impedance analysis. It means that it takes full measurements of parameters, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels and even stress levels. The new system works in conjunction with the other sensors on the Galaxy Watch5 series, including the newly introduced temperature sensor, to give users a more detailed picture of their state of well-being. To date it is certainly one of the most complete products in terms of sensors and therefore of the ability to measure the well-being of the person. Other improvements are greater robustness for sports enthusiasts. Galaxy Watch5 will be available from 299 euros for Bluetooth versions and 349 euros for LTE models.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is finally

Samsung’s new earphones make a quantum leap. Improved all the audio sector. Now you can also answer phone calls wherever you are, thanks to the powerful ANC system that eliminates external noise. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro earphones are available in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple colors starting from 229 euros In Italy, users who purchase Galaxy Buds2 Pro in pre-order from 10 to 25 August will have the opportunity to receive a wireless charger for free, after having registered the device on the Samsung Members platform.