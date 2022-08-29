Samsung Internet19.0 BetaThe beta version starts todayGoogle PlayStore or Samsung App Store open for download

*This is a Chinese translation of the press release issued globally. The actual operating system update time and detailed information are subject to the announcement version of each market*

Samsung Electronics Releases Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta(Note 1), with a number of powerful new features to protect users from online threats from trackers and create a more convenient browsing experience. The beta version is now available for download on the Google Play Store or Samsung App Store.

Janghyun Yoon, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics and head of the software platform team for the Mobile Communications Business Unit, said, “The technology of trackers is getting more and more sophisticated, not only to avoid detection, but also to be used when the person is completely unaware or without their consent. We hope that users can have the safest and smoothest browsing experience. Therefore, Samsung has improved the intelligent anti-tracking function to enhance users’ control over their personal privacy, so that users can surf the Internet with peace of mind.”

Improve browsing privacy with intelligent anti-tracking and enhanced phishing detection

Samsung Internet version 18.0 improves Smart Anti-Tracking, which prevents trackers from using various technologies to track across web pages. This intelligent anti-tracking function prevents trackers from abusing advanced redirection technologies such as Canonical Name (CNAME) to collect user data through masking or delayed mapping.

Now, the latest version of Samsung Internet offers users a slightly higher level of AI capabilities. Its enhanced smart anti-tracking feature is designed to detect domains connected to covert trackers and immediately activate protection mechanisms.

The upgraded fraud and phishing detection feature is designed to alert errant users that they have been directed to fraudulent sites with similar URLs to gain trust and avoid revealing personal information to malicious actors.

Quickly view important privacy settings at the touch of a button

Samsung Internet 19.0 beta helps users easily check their tracking protection with a new Privacy Info feature.Just tap the lock icon on the address bar to verify the security of its connection to the site, confirm the number of trackers blocked, view and delete cookies, and instantly turn on or off storage for location, camera, and microphone. take permission(Note 2)。

In addition, users can grasp the number of ads blocked each day in the past week through simple and easy-to-understand icons, and see the effectiveness of privacy settings at a glance.

Improve the convenience of browsing—Even in “Incognito Mode”

Samsung Internet version 18.0 introduced the function of capturing text from web images, and introduced the bottom toolbar for the first time in the Galaxy Z Fold series to create an easier browsing experience. Today, Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta has gone the extra mile to make web browsing more intuitive.

The Add-ons menu is a great tool for users to personalize and enhance their browsing experience. These add-ons now work in “incognito mode” in Samsung Internet 19.0 beta, so users no longer have to choose between privacy and a personalized experience. Users can easily enable or disable this feature through the “Add-ons” menu for greater control.

Samsung Internet users can now use the Chrome extension(Note 3), Sync Bookmarks on Chrome for PC and Samsung Internet Mobile Browser for a more connected browsing experience. Users can quickly access their favorite websites from their computers through bookmarks stored on their smartphones, and vice versa.

After the beta testing period ends, Samsung Internet 19.0 is expected to be officially launched in the fourth quarter of 2022. Existing users will receive an update notification when the new version goes live.

Note 1: Availability and timing vary by market and telecom operator. Users of the Samsung Internet Browser will receive update notifications from the Google Play Store or Samsung App Store.

Note 2: Availability may vary by site and feature. Privacy Info shows the location, camera and microphone on/off key, and only the websites that users can choose to allow or deny for each access permission. Some websites may only ask for specific access rights, such as location, in which case the screen will only display the on/off key corresponding to the access rights.

Note 3: The Samsung Internet PC extension can be downloaded from the Chrome online application store.