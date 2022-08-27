Home Health Samsung is rumored to test the new Tensor processor, which may be used in the Pixel 8 – Page 1 – Google Discussions
by admin
Since the Pixel 6 series, Google has been equipped with the Tensor processor jointly developed by Google and Samsung, and the first-generation Tensor processor is a customized version of the Exynos 2100. Now there is news that in addition to the Pixel 7 will also use the new Tensor processor, the subsequent Pixel 8 may also have the opportunity to carry the Tensor processor made by Samsung.

According to foreign media reports, Samsung is currently testing two processors. One of the models with the model number S5E8835 may be the successor of the Exynos 1280, and the name may be called Exynos 1380; the model number of the other processor is S5P9865. It seems that it may be the next generation Tensor processor, because the internal model of the first generation Tensor processor is called S5P9845.

In addition, the processor model S5P9865 (code-named Zuma) is based on the development motherboard code-named “Ripcurrent” for testing. Foreign media pointed out that from this information, this processor may not be the Tensor 2 used by the Pixel 7 series. It may be the next-generation Pixel 8 series processor, because the Pixel 7 processor is based on the development board code-named “Cloudripper” for testing. If this information is true, it means that at least the next two generations of Tensor processors will be made by Samsung.

The Pixel 7 series is currently rumored to be officially released in September, but the actual schedule has not yet been announced.

Citation Source: SamMobile

