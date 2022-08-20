Home Health Samsung is said to have a new fingerprint reader for the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Health

Samsung is said to have a new fingerprint reader for the Galaxy S23 Ultra

by admin

One of the worst things about the S22 series, at least in my opinion, is the fingerprint reader, which works but has a very small surface.

You give Sharp phones, like the Aquos R6 and R7, on the other hand, they have a much larger surface, and competitors like Vivo understood what was applicable at the time, but equipped the flagship X80 Pro with larger sensors.

Now it’s said that the S23 Ultra will feature this sensor, which is great considering the type is four times the surface of the fingerprint reader in the S22 Ultra.

See also  Zuckerberg cornered. Hypothetical resignation to save Facebook

You may also like

Mosquitoes, today the World Day of the “most...

If you have blood sugar in the summer...

The complicated relationship between knowledge and crime

It really came! “Death Stranding” will enter the...

the health dangers that arise behind a must-have...

Try it: The best handwriting tablet is called...

The Best and Worst Passes for Mario Kart...

August 20 is World Mosquito Day

Try it: The best handwriting tablet is called...

Relive the touches from decades ago, the enhanced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy