One of the worst things about the S22 series, at least in my opinion, is the fingerprint reader, which works but has a very small surface.

You give Sharp phones, like the Aquos R6 and R7, on the other hand, they have a much larger surface, and competitors like Vivo understood what was applicable at the time, but equipped the flagship X80 Pro with larger sensors.

Now it’s said that the S23 Ultra will feature this sensor, which is great considering the type is four times the surface of the fingerprint reader in the S22 Ultra.