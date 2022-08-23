“Over the Horizon” is back with a brand new sound! “Over the Horizon 2022 produced by SUGA of BTS”, reinterpreted by the 21st century pop group BTS, is now officially broadcast on the Samsung community platform. After the first remix version of Galaxy Unpacked was launched last year and received great response, BTS member SUGA has once again demonstrated his talents and injected new elements of brisk and dynamic into the 2022 version of the ringtone.

In 2011, “Over the Horizon”, which was launched simultaneously with the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S2, has collaborated with a number of artists so far, inspiring people to push the limits by reimagining musical themes and composing iconic melodies. SUGA, whose creative strength is highly recognized, is the first artist who has been invited to record a remixed ringtone for the Galaxy Folding flagship for the second time.

SUGA hopes that by recording the new 2022 Over the Horizon melody, it will encourage people to have optimistic expectations for the future and to imagine that new and wonderful things are just around the corner. The new version of the Remix works is full of lively and jumping atmosphere, has a strong appeal, and conveys full of hope and positive energy.

“Over the Horizon” is like the epitome of the Galaxy ecosystem and continues to evolve. From the rock theme of the first generation of ringtones, through the baptism of various genres such as the new century, orchestral pop, fusion jazz, and even Nordic orchestras, it faithfully reflects the pulse of the times. The partnership between Samsung and the artist who was invited to adapt the theme song also reflects the spirit of openness and cooperation emphasized by the Galaxy concept.

With the launch of the new flagship Galaxy phone, which has aroused heated discussions and high expectations among consumers, Samsung invited SUGA to return to the mixing console and once again worked hard for the new ringtones and MV of “Over the Horizon 2022 produced by SUGA of BTS”.

“Over the Horizon 2022 produced by SUGA of BTS” ringtones will be updated through the Galaxy device software for users to download for free. *

*Ringtone support varies by region and model.