Samsung Electronics announced that the SmartThings Find service is growing rapidly, with more than 200 million search nodes now helping users find lost devices. A search node is a device that has been registered with the SmartThings Find service and helps other Galaxy users locate their lost device.

“We are honored and delighted to see the rapid growth of the SmartThings Find service. In the past two years, 200 million devices have helped other Galaxy users find their lost devices – making SmartThings Find has become one of Samsung’s fastest growing services. Losing a device can be stressful, but with the SmartThings Find service it’s easier to quickly locate and restore a device, and it just goes to show how the connected device ecosystem can make sense for Galaxy users around the world One example of an experience.”

A rapidly growing location service, SmartThings Find enables Galaxy users to quickly locate registered Galaxy devices – from smartphones, tablets, smart watches, wireless headphones to personal items such as Galaxy SmartTag or SmartTag+ attached(Note 1)Device key or wallet. SmartThings Find service leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra Wide Band (UWB) technologies(Note 2)The maximum benefit for the user to find out the location of the item. If your device is not within the search range of your phone, other Galaxy users of the SmartThings Find service can help you locate your device; if you authorize the SmartThings Find service, it will also alert the user when the device is lost.

For Samsung, ensuring the security of sensitive information such as user location data is a top priority. The SmartThings Find service encrypts user data and is protected by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform. The device’s location data will only be shared with others with the user’s permission, and the user’s device ID will be changed every 15 minutes and stored anonymously. The SmartThings Find service also helps users identify unfamiliar SmartTags that track them over a period of time.

Note 1: SmartTag is compatible with all Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets and other devices with Android 8 or above. SmartTag+ is suitable for Galaxy devices that support UWB technology, including Galaxy S22+ and Ultra, S21+ and Ultra, Note20 Ultra, Z Fold2 and Z Fold3.

Note 2: Only for Galaxy devices that support UWB technology.

