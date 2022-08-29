The Pixel 6 series released last year is Google’s first mobile phone equipped with its own Tensor processor. The processor was developed by Google with the assistance of Samsung. It is reported that the cooperation between the two parties will continue. The third-generation Tensor processor used in the Pixel 8 series of mobile phones will be launched in 2023.

Continue to develop with Samsung

The Pixel 7, which is expected to be officially released in the next few weeks, uses the second-generation Tensor processor. It is reasonable to start testing the third-generation processor now. After all, chip development and debugging cannot be completed in just a few months. It is reported that the internal code of the third-generation Tensor is Zuma, and the number is S5P9865. Currently, it is being tested with a development board code-named Ripcurrent, while the first and second generation Tensors are numbered S5P9845 and S5P9855 respectively.

Coming to Pixel 8

In addition to being used in Pixel phones, the Tensor processor is also likely to be used by the Pixel Tablet. Earlier, some foreign media even estimated that the next Pixelbook laptop with ChromeOS preloaded may also use the Tensor processor, similar to Apple’s iPhone. , iPad and Mac all use their own processors.

Source: androidpolice