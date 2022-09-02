Listen to the audio version of the article

The always-connected world is the battlefield where the Korean giant plays its cards at Ifa 2022, ranging from mobile devices (the recently announced Galaxy Fold smartphones) to wearables (the Galaxy Watch5) to the inevitable televisions (such as the Neo QLed 8K) and confirming its vocation as a brand devoted to the dogma of the intelligent home (and lifestyle). “Do the smart things”, not surprisingly, is the claim that looms over the walls of the City Cube of the Berlin Fair, now a habitual home of Samsung. SmartThings is also the name of the application that boasts 230 million registered users worldwide and allows you to manage the connected devices in the home and in the hands of the various family members. The revamped version of the platform, which offers new opportunities for connectivity and personalization applicable to all categories of Samsung products, represents in fact the springboard on which the manufacturer is building (putting on the plate 360 ​​billion dollars in five years for research and development in biotechnologies and semiconductors) its proposal of tech solutions for environmental sustainability.

Objective: reduction of consumption

If the Matter protocol wanted by Google is currently experiencing a phase of slow adoption on a universal scale, it is equally true that all the tech vendors that join the consortium are carrying out their own ecosystem of connected, intelligent and interoperable objects. Samsung, in the specific case, can now boast a community of about 300 partner producers who feed its idea of ​​smart home and took advantage of Ifa to confirm that by 2023 100% of its products will be enabled for Wifi connectivity (and support of Smart Things) and to reiterate how the idea of ​​a completely self-sufficient home from an energy point of view (as foreseen by the Net Zero Home program, also arriving in Europe thanks to partnerships with Sma, Qcells and ABB) – or in any case designed for reduce the consumption of household appliances and electronic gadgets to a minimum thanks to the connection between solar panels and home automation – it’s not too far away

AI to save up to 30% of energy

SmartThings Energy, which will be available in Italy from the end of the year, is precisely a step forward in this direction: thanks to this service, a system for monitoring the trend of consumption can be activated directly from the app. to return data in real time and consequently to favor the reduction of energy costs. In this sense, artificial intelligence, also for Samsung, becomes the key tool for optimizing the energy needs of each device in real time and helping users to monetize this greater efficiency, which savings can reach up to 30% compared to a conventional use of devices. Products such as SolarCell Remote, the remote control that recharges with simple exposure to light or radio frequencies such as those emitted by a Wi router (Samsung has already made public the license of this technology for the benefit of third-party manufacturers), or the large household appliances of new generation (by 2023 they will all be enabled to integrate with SmartThings), are the first building blocks of a product strategy that really puts sustainability at the center.

Algorithms at the service of the environment

The new line-up of Bespoke appliances, whose availability in Europe was announced at Ifa, is the latest example of an eco-compatible, intelligent and flexible product (see interchangeable refrigerator panels) according to Samsung. The washing machines and dryers, in particular, use filtering technologies that reduce the release of microplastics from clothing and (in the case of the first) a system based on proprietary algorithms (AI Ecobubble) which allows the use of cold water instead of hot without increasing cycle times. and reduce energy consumption by 70% (thanks to the SmartThings Energy service) by transforming the detergent into bubbles that are quickly absorbed by the laundry. The Bespoke AI oven with touch opening, arriving on the main European markets in October, has on its side a series of intelligent functions that in essence promise to save time and energy when cooking several dishes at the same time. Specifically, thanks to image-oriented food recognition technology, the appliance automatically optimizes cooking settings and at the same time monitors food to ensure perfect cooking.