For Samsung, August is leaflet month. So, after several rumors, the confirmation has arrived: on 10 August the Korean company will present the new Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 in an event that will once again only be online. And once again, TM Roh revealed some details of the future folding smartphones in a post on the official blog. The president and head of the Samsung Mobile sector took stock of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 models (which in the meantime, to avoid any possible connection with Russian propaganda in Ukraine, have lost the Z: initially, in fact, they were called Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3). About 70% of customers have chosen the Flip, and overall the two devices together have sold nearly 10 million units in the past year.



The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, according to one of the leaks spread on the net

This figure represents an increase of over 300% compared to 2020, and would seem to confirm that Samsung’s bet to focus on leaflets is a winner. Certainly there is the commitment of the Koreans to remedy the defects of the first models, which now finally seem far away: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 were the first foldable Samsung’s really ready for the general public: resistant water, with a battery of at least reasonable duration, more robust and elegant. Prices – high but in line with the top of the range competitors – also played an important role in this success, not to mention the special offers and the particularly generous trade-in program.

In the post, Roh briefly mentions the future Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4: “You will see that the impact of our innovation is not just about what the technology can do. It’s about what you can do. Once again we have been inspired by the most important source – Galaxy users – to push the boundaries of what is possible. I can’t wait to show you the potential of our new foldable Samsung Galaxy as the ultimate tool for productivity and personal expression. “

For the new leaflets, Samsung is expected to make significant, but overall minor, updates. The Galaxy Flip 4 looks identical to its predecessor from a design standpoint, but is expected to have a larger battery, remedying the 2021 model’s only real weakness. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to be available, at least initially, in four colors: black, blue, cream and purple.



The Samsung Fold 4 could be available in three colors: light gold, black, gray-green

A little more relevant seems to be the intervention on the Galaxy Fold 4, where the fold of the display should become less evident thanks to a new hinge design, which should also make it thinner when folded. Some renderings that have appeared on the net show the device inside and outside in three color variations. There is a brand new beige, which looks a lot like Apple’s “starlight” on the iPhone, the usual black and a new gray with bluish-green reflections. There is also talk of a special edition in red.

For these new smartphones, Samsung has ambitious sales targets: around 15 million units. But in the event of 10 August there will be other news, and it is very likely that, like last year, we can see the new Galaxy Buds Pro headphones and an updated version of the Galaxy Watch smartwatch.

Italian Tech will follow the event live with commentary by Andrea Nepori and Bruno Ruffilli, starting from 3 pm on 10 August.