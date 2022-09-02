Including the world’s first55Inches1000RThe Samsung Odyssey with a curved gaming screenOdysseyThe series lineup is strong,

At Gamescom 2022, Samsung Electronics unveiled a new generation of gaming screen series, including the revolutionary Odyssey Odyssey Ark, Odyssey G70B and G65B, which once again subverted players’ vision. The Odyssey Ark, which was just launched in August, is the world‘s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor, and is equipped with powerful specifications such as a 165Hz high screen update frequency, 1ms response time (GTG), and a new cockpit mode.

Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Imaging Display Business Unit, said: “Gamescom, the world‘s largest video game exhibition, is an excellent stage for Samsung to showcase its innovation in gaming display technology and open a new chapter in games beyond imagination for players around the world. It’s eye-catching. The Odyssey Ark and the G70B and G65B with new smart upgrades are proving Samsung’s excellence and opening up all kinds of new possibilities for gaming screens.”

OdysseyOdyssey Ark: Top entertainment combined with ultimate gaming performance

The Odyssey Ark leads the way in gaming monitors with unrivaled picture quality and theater-quality surround sound. It is equipped with the world‘s first 55-inch 1000R curved screen, which surrounds the player with an immersive field of vision. Combined with the up and down adjustable base (HAS), tilt and rotation functions, it creates a comfortable cockpit mode and maximizes the sense of game presence. The screen adopts quantum matrix technology and adopts advanced 14-bit processing, which can precisely and finely control the closely-arranged quantum Mini LED light source, achieving a range of 16,384 black levels and a static contrast of 1,000,000:1, and even the smallest details can be clearly displayed.

The Odyssey Ark features Samsung’s unique anti-glare matte screen and Sound Dome Technology for an unparalleled gaming experience. With the screen’s anti-glare and anti-reflective features, users can stay focused and distracted no matter what they’re watching, working or playing. Equipped with four sets of corner speakers and two sets of center woofers, it achieves 60W 2.2.2-channel theater-level surround sound with a minimum audio frequency of 45Hz, surpassing other gaming monitors or gaming speakers on the market.

Odyssey Odyssey Ark has everything, the perfect support for games, entertainment and life applications. The Smart Hub interface integrates common IoT devices and functions, and users can remotely monitor and adjust environmental settings such as temperature and humidity from the SmartThings app. In addition, as long as you connect to Wi-Fi, the screen instantly turns into a full-featured smart TV. With the built-in Samsung TV Plus app, you can watch popular streaming apps and free live content without registration or download.

In addition to supporting 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GTG) and the fantastic specs of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the Odyssey Ark has a Samsung Gaming Hub built in(Note 1)a one-stop game exploration streaming platform, allowing players to easily enjoy their favorite games without the inconvenience of downloading or storing.

In addition, the exclusive solar-powered remote control – Ark Dial wireless dial, can flexibly control various functions, such as picture optimization, multi-window, quick setting and game setting bar(Note 2). The Ark Dial has a built-in solar panel and can also be charged with a USB Type-C cable.

Odyssey G70BandG65B: Upgraded version of smart service, smooth game play more than addiction

The Odyssey G70B and G65B gaming monitors, which debuted at Gamescom 2022, set the precedent of the Odyssey series, and have built-in Samsung Smart Platform and Gaming Hub.

Both monitors incorporate advanced smart functions, such as connecting various IT devices and services, allowing users to create a high-efficiency home office environment without a personal computer; the monitor can also be wirelessly connected to a Windows or Mac PC, using Samsung DeX, Or share the phone screen to the screen through Apple AirPlay 2, and even access Microsoft 365 cloud services; in addition, users can also watch the latest movies from major OTT streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In addition to supporting IoT functions like the Odyssey Ark, the G70B and G65B are also equipped with high-sensitivity far-field voice-recognition microphones and support screen control with voice assistants such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Its Always On Voice(Note 3)A feature that allows users to chat with Bixby even when the screen is off, and displays the information mentioned in the conversation on the screen.

Available in 28-inch and 32-inch sizes, the G70B features a UHD high-resolution IPS flat-panel display that supports 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GTG), and is supported by NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Smoother gaming experience.

G65B is available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, with 240Hz screen update frequency and 1ms response time (GTG). Its QHD 1000R curved monitor supports FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring flawless gaming images for gamers to invincible.

Both monitors feature a built-in Gaming Hub platform for fast connectivity to rich streaming services from partners including Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna (North America only). In addition, through Samsung’s advanced game streaming technology, you can play popular game consoles and computer games on demand, enjoy smooth graphics and fast response, and easily ride the e-sports universe. The two new gaming monitors also support the game settings bar. Players can quickly view various settings, adjust the response time or aspect ratio, and set the Game Picture mode without jumping out of the game screen.

The Odyssey Ark is available for pre-order globally, and the G70B and G65B will be available from season four.

Note 1: Samsung Gaming Hub is available in the following regions: US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Korea and Brazil. Partner service availability varies by region.

Note 2: The game setting bar only supports PCs and game consoles, not for Gaming Hub.

Note 3: Voice assistant service availability varies by region.