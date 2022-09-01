“Already today in our catalog we have more connected devices than any other manufacturer on the planet, explains Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Europe in the presentation that anticipates the official opening of the Ifa in Berlin. But within a year, all the company’s products will be equipped with Wi-Fi and compatible with the SmartThings Energy platform, which will allow consumption to be monitored in real time.

At the largest European consumer electronics fair, which officially opens tomorrow and runs until September 6, Samsung has a huge booth, as before the pandemic. Many things have changed, however: “Three years ago 50% of the population was connected to the Internet, today the percentage has risen to 66%,” notes Braun. And more than people, it is objects that are connected.

Ifa in Berlin: everything you need to know about the largest electronics fair in Europe by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli August 30, 2022



Samsung has integrated the SmartThings platform across all of its products, (and those of 300 other brands). Thus was born an inclusive ecosystem and an integrated experience between various devices that very few other manufacturers can boast, perhaps none. The platform now has 230 million registered users: it simplifies and expands the connectivity of the devices, allowing to customize and identify new ways of using the products. Smartphones, tablets, TVs, washing machines, dishwashers, air purifiers, ovens, and of course refrigerators, which have been seen in Berlin for more than a decade. But also the Smart Tags, small discs to attach to the dog’s or cat’s collar to keep them under control, a bit like Apple’s Airtag: the SmartThings Home Life platform centralizes all current SmartThings services, including SmartThings Cooking, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Energy, in a single hub accessible from your smartphone. It is thus possible to monitor the different elements of your home life from anywhere, even from your wrist, with the new Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.

The pandemic and the current economic situation are giving a new meaning to home automation, and in fact in Berlin the main objectives of all manufacturers seem to be essentially two: savings and flexibility. So keeping connected devices under control means avoiding unnecessary waste and optimizing performance. Samsung is moving forward by introducing its own energy class for some appliances, even more efficient than current regulations: according to the company, the Bespoke AI washing machine, the Bespoke freezer and the EHS (Eco Heating System) consume 10% less. compared to the parameters necessary to classify them respectively in class A and A +++.

For ecology, in addition to the recycling of materials such as plastic and metal, the SolarCell remote control seemed interesting to us, which recharges with exposure to light or radio frequencies such as those emitted by a Wi-FI router. In 7 years, it could avoid the disposal of more than 200 million batteries, according to Samsung, which is the world‘s leading manufacturer of televisions. But the novelty this year is that the company opens the license for this technology, allowing other manufacturers to produce remote controls without batteries.

But the pandemic has also changed the perception of the objects that surround us: we must be able to rely on appliances, in everyday life as in unpredictable circumstances. And therefore, to combat accusations of planned obsolescence, the Digital Inverter motor of the washing machines and dryers is guaranteed for 20 years, as well as the Digital Inverter compressor of the refrigerators. It is the longest guarantee period ever offered by the company: even in this way, confidence in the future is built and an expense is justified which, in these uncertain times, is less and less impulsive and more and more reasoned.