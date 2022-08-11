Samsung just launched its new foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, along with two smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2. While the smartwatches and earbuds are upgrades interesting, the real stars of the event were the foldables.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 stays true to the original design, but adds more customization thanks to an external screen with more functions and the Bespoke option. It also features a larger battery and an updated camera experience, now optimized for the most popular social apps. The Galaxy Z Fold also refines the design with a hinge that makes the phone thinner and a screen that improves the aspect ratio without increasing the footprint of the device.

But the real breakthrough of the Z Fold is in multitasking, now made easier by being the first phone with Android 12L, with a dedicated taskbar and a host of optimized apps. It also improves the camera, which has a 50MP wide lens and a 30x zoom. This is a fundamental element for the purchase, and in previous models the photographic sector was not up to the Galaxy S. Now, thanks to a larger pixel size and a 23% brighter sensor, users can enjoy the “nightography”, Samsung’s term for night photography. Additionally, the camera UI has been enhanced to support multiple modes, such as a larger zoom, dual preview, and rear selfie cam, all customized to take advantage of the Z Fold’s form factor.

Both devices feature Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen. Thanks to a recently signed multi-year agreement between the two companies, Snapdragon is the chipset of choice globally, not just in certain markets, as in the past, and this will be the case for all Samsung’s high-end devices. Given that battery life, overheating, and uninspiring performance were the main complaints of those who bought Exynos-based devices, this change is great news for potential Flip4 and Fold4 buyers in the European and Asian markets. I also expect the deal to lend itself to deeper collaboration that could lead to better optimization of features like the camera. While it wasn’t said on stage, it’s worth pointing out that both the Flip4 and Fold4 are equipped with Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 and, for the first time, Wi-Fi 6E, confirming greater integration of functions and features. features.

The prices of the new models have remained unchanged from last year in the United States which, considering currency constraints, supply chain constraints and the current geopolitical environment, is a good sign for potential buyers and I am confident that Samsung has made a conscious effort, given the insistence with which it aims to popularize foldable devices.

As with every new flagship, many images have been released comparing the Z Flip4 and Fold4 with their predecessors in a “spot the difference” game. But that Samsung has focused on hardware improvements to improve usability, while keeping the original formula unchanged. Some might complain about a lack of “design innovation” but I appreciate the effort to stay consistent and with a design that has proven to stand the test of time and appeal to the public. It is a strategy that allows for more accessible prices and guarantees greater peace of mind for traditional consumers, who are always more pragmatic buyers than early adopters.

MX president and head of industry Dr. TM Roh wrote in a blog prior to Unpacked that nearly 70% of the leaflets sold by Samsung in 2021 were Flip. That’s no surprise, given the price tag and lower learning curve associated with this model. The market is expected to reach 25-30 million by 2024, a feasible estimate if prices drop further and if the ecosystem of apps optimized for the Fold is further expanded.

Samsung is no stranger to creating categories. In 2011, with the launch of the first Galaxy Note, it created the “phablet” category, which started the trend of larger smartphones, which soon became the norm. Apps are an even more critical ingredient for user satisfaction than in 2011. That’s why I was happy to hear Samsung talk about app optimization at the launch event. As foldable devices become commonplace, they will need to give consumers a reason to buy them. This is probably more true of the Fold than the Flip, which is primarily a lifestyle device. Greater productivity comes not only from a larger screen, but from better multitasking and applications that take full advantage of the display space. That’s why, in my opinion, the emphasis on optimizing Microsoft Office and Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and Netflix is ​​a great sign, as is the fact that the Fold adopts Android 12L, the first version of Android designed for larger screens. .

While I don’t think all smartphone users need a foldable, I think foldables will go mainstream as our lives depend more and more on digital streams for work, entertainment, shopping and more. I also believe that as we move towards the Metaverse and early adopters will happily embrace glasses and viewers, leaflets could be the gateway to the Metaverse for traditional users.

It is impossible to discuss folding devices and their higher price without placing them in the current economic environment. As we are at the beginning of the push towards the mainstream, I don’t think the economic downturn in the US will negatively impact the category, as early adopters tend to be more affluent consumers. There may be a slight business-side impact for leaflets, as businesses are starting to pull the purse strings, but the reality is that so far leaflets have been BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) or on the approved device list. senior executives.

Finally, it is impossible to talk about a smartphone category without wondering what Apple could do. The speculations in this case are making their way, there is talk of 2024 as the most probable term and of an iPhone that should have a larger display than the current Fold. My crystal ball is confused, but I wonder if Apple could test the category first on an iPad rather than an iPhone, and I have to admit that such a product would intrigue me a lot.