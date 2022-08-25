Home Health Samsung’s new Odyssey displays have both a gaming hub and a smart platform
Health

Samsung’s new Odyssey displays have both a gaming hub and a smart platform

by admin
Samsung’s new Odyssey displays have both a gaming hub and a smart platform

Samsung

Samsung announced two new Odyssey series gaming monitors at Gamescon earlier, model G70B and G65B. In recent years, Samsung has begun to launch more and more computer screen products with built-in smart platforms, but most of them were ordinary entertainment screens before. This time, the G70B and G65B are the first time to bring a smart platform to the Odyssey series, which focuses on e-sports. Features with Gaming Hub.

The Samsung Smart Platform allows two Odyssey screens to provide some of the features of a smart TV, such as playing video services with apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., as well as using Samsung DeX, mirroring phone screens, using AirPlay 2, or connecting Microsoft 365 cloud services and more. The Gaming Hub allows the screen to stream games directly from services such as Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, and Luna, and provides a “Game Bar” function for setting game response speed and screen ratio settings. In addition, G70B and G65B also have built-in microphones, allowing users to control IoT devices through Bixby and Alexa, and even if the screen is off, they can still chat with Bixby, and Bixby will display the text of the conversation on the screen.

The G70B is available in 28-inch and 32-inch sizes, both with UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution IPS panels with a 144Hz refresh rate. The G65B is available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, both of which are 1000R curved panels with QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution and have a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. Both products are expected to be available globally in Q4.

See also  This is how we could ventilate the house in winter according to science to have healthy environments and prevent mold and disease

You may also like

The beta version of “Google Play Games” is...

The risk of dementia increases with a life...

Google Play Games service expands to Thailand and...

Monkey pox, what are the symptoms and how...

Brain: that’s why we dream – the Republic

Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 delayed hits –...

First “fast-acting” antidepressant pill approved

Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions...

how the quarantine has changed since September

Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy