Samsung

Samsung announced two new Odyssey series gaming monitors at Gamescon earlier, model G70B and G65B. In recent years, Samsung has begun to launch more and more computer screen products with built-in smart platforms, but most of them were ordinary entertainment screens before. This time, the G70B and G65B are the first time to bring a smart platform to the Odyssey series, which focuses on e-sports. Features with Gaming Hub.

The Samsung Smart Platform allows two Odyssey screens to provide some of the features of a smart TV, such as playing video services with apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., as well as using Samsung DeX, mirroring phone screens, using AirPlay 2, or connecting Microsoft 365 cloud services and more. The Gaming Hub allows the screen to stream games directly from services such as Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, and Luna, and provides a “Game Bar” function for setting game response speed and screen ratio settings. In addition, G70B and G65B also have built-in microphones, allowing users to control IoT devices through Bixby and Alexa, and even if the screen is off, they can still chat with Bixby, and Bixby will display the text of the conversation on the screen.

The G70B is available in 28-inch and 32-inch sizes, both with UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution IPS panels with a 144Hz refresh rate. The G65B is available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, both of which are 1000R curved panels with QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution and have a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. Both products are expected to be available globally in Q4.