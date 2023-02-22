ansa A St. Cosmos Albanianin the province of Cosenza, a 17-year-old died falling from an allegorical float during the celebrations for the Carnevale. The young man, originally from San Giacomo d’Acri, was aboard the vehicle when, along the provincial road 183, he fell to the ground and died instantly: the dynamics of the accident are still uncertain, but when help arrived they could do nothing for the boy. The carabinieri are now investigating the incident.

The dynamics The boy was on an allegorical wagon, pulled by a tractor, which after a Carnival parade in the hamlet of San Giacomo D’Acri was going to San Cosmo Albanese for another parade. Along the way, the boy, due to causes under investigation, allegedly hit his head when he fell from the vehicle. The tractor driver would not have noticed anything and continued the march.

Autopsy arranged The carabinieri of the local station coordinated by the San Marco Argentano company intervened on the spot, and are continuing the investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The Castrovillari prosecutor ordered the autopsy.

