The Municipality announces a new indoor sports facility in San Giacomo, but the neighborhood committee disagrees and asks for a multipurpose center open to the public and to the activities of young and old. The Together for San Giacomo Committee had in fact organized a public assembly for this afternoon in the presence of the mayor Roberto Dipiazza, who was given the “green book” with the requests of the residents for the redevelopment of the district.

The new sports facility should be built where today there is the former bowler Pavan, a dilapidated building in via Frausin, sometimes used as a gym by Slovenian primary school Josip Ribicic. 2.6 million euros should be earmarked for the project, mostly from NRP resources. It would be a competitive structure for basketball, volleyball, martial arts and fencing.

“It is a good initiative – declared Matteo Antonante and Alexander Vecchiet, of the Committee – but we ask for a space open to the public, this is the most populous district of Trieste, with many poor people who cannot afford a gym. In addition, there are many elderly people who only ask for a place to be and play cards, we cannot leave them isolated after these years of pandemic ”.

Among the requests made by the Committee there is also the reopening of the former swimming pool at the Da Vinci institute. The mayor, when asked about it, stated that “the principal has expressed her desire to make it an auditorium, but we will meet and agree. However, we have to deal with rising energy costs, a swimming pool is a very energy-intensive system ”.

Among the other requests of the Committee there are also new bicycle stalls, the pedestrianization of via dell’Industria, the relocation of the local market from Piazza Puecher to Campo San Giacomo (which has not found the favor of the representative of the local traders), an increase of baskets and green areas.

With regard to the social area, street educational aids were requested to stem the episodes of juvenile distress and a health facility open 24 hours. Some residents have also reported the deterioration of the sidewalks in via Vespucci, San Marco and Colombo. The Mayor took note of the residents’ requests and set subsequent meetings with the Committee and the representatives of the associations present.