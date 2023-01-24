Home Health “San Giovanni di Dio” Hospital, Giuseppa Mira is the new director of general medicine
by admin
The only candidate admitted was found to be suitable. Giuseppa Mira is the new director of the complex structure of general medicine of the “San Giovanni di Dio” hospital in Agrigento. The five-year appointment which will start from the signing of the employment contract has already been approved by the extraordinary commissioner of Asp1 Mario Zappia.

It was March 2021 when the public notice was issued for the five-year assignment of director of the complex operating unit of general medicine. Three applications for participation that have reached the ASP and the only candidate admitted to the procedure, as she possesses the general and specific requirements set forth in the call, was Giuseppa Mira. The other two candidates were instead excluded.

The candidate, present at the interview test, was found to be suitable. The extraordinary commissioner has therefore given instructions to proceed with the consequent fulfilments and therefore with the assignment of the assignment.

