San Matteo, more shadows than lights in the report card of the Agenas agency

Health

Pavia. Accounts, management of complex patients and medical malpractice lawsuits are ok. Less well the emergency room and the missing staff. Agenas (an agency supervised by the Ministry of Health) has “voted” 53 Italian hospitals and among these there is San Matteo, which also records average performances in terms of waiting times for some interventions (but with peaks of excellence) and low on first aid or due to the age of the machinery. The ratio between personnel quota and beds is bad.

