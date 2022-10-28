Home Health San Paolo Medical Center increasingly a point of reference for the citizen
Health

San Paolo Medical Center increasingly a point of reference for the citizen

by admin
San Paolo Medical Center increasingly a point of reference for the citizen

ADVERTISING INFORMATION – The Medical Center of the same name is already operational in the San Paolo di Vasto district, a reference point for citizens who can find answers here for their health and well-being. The modern and multifunctional structure already houses the offices of general practitioners, but other specialists will also be present in the near future. The center also houses an equipped operating room where doctors can operate in day hospital. In short, a health center in the heart of the most populous district of Vasto.

The goal of Melocchi srl, the company that has carried out and financed this ambitious project, is to bring medical excellence to the area, avoiding citizens from moving outside the region to find assistance.
The San Paolo Medical Center, thanks to the adjacent pharmacy, the offices of general practitioners and the specialized center that is being created, will offer all the health services necessary for the citizen, focusing on the needs of the latter, thus providing him with assistance accurate, timely and effective.

The center is located in via Raffaele Mattioli n. 1 in Vasto, near the Giovannelli Pharmacy. Easily reachable on foot, by public transport, but also by car thanks to the convenient parking.

See also  Acute myeloid leukemia, a handbook dedicated to hematology centers to better treat the sick- breaking latest news

You may also like

Stroke, the cure is faster with artificial intelligence

“Don’t eat these foods if you have high...

Halloween, tips to celebrate with your children, but...

Covid is different today, let’s remove the restrictions...

From farewell to masks to the moratorium on...

Attention Deficit Disorder: How ADHD Feels

Masks mandatory, what changes from November 1st and...

three new directors at the Faenza hospital

Covid investigation commission, Schillaci: useful for clarity

Harry Kane top physicist for Conte: the secrets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy