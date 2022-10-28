ADVERTISING INFORMATION – The Medical Center of the same name is already operational in the San Paolo di Vasto district, a reference point for citizens who can find answers here for their health and well-being. The modern and multifunctional structure already houses the offices of general practitioners, but other specialists will also be present in the near future. The center also houses an equipped operating room where doctors can operate in day hospital. In short, a health center in the heart of the most populous district of Vasto.

The goal of Melocchi srl, the company that has carried out and financed this ambitious project, is to bring medical excellence to the area, avoiding citizens from moving outside the region to find assistance.

The San Paolo Medical Center, thanks to the adjacent pharmacy, the offices of general practitioners and the specialized center that is being created, will offer all the health services necessary for the citizen, focusing on the needs of the latter, thus providing him with assistance accurate, timely and effective.

The center is located in via Raffaele Mattioli n. 1 in Vasto, near the Giovannelli Pharmacy. Easily reachable on foot, by public transport, but also by car thanks to the convenient parking.