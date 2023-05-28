Home » San Pio, a new social brewery has opened in the gym of the former middle school: ‘Fuori Orario’ is born
The Out of Hours brewery was inaugurated in the old gymnasium of the former middle school in the San Pio district in Bari, an activity developed thanks also to the Urbis tender promoted by the Municipality. The place will be a social space managed by the kids of the neighborhood who have learned the techniques of craft beer production.

A reinvented place that will host events, becoming a point of reference for the neighborhood and beyond. The mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, also spoke at the inauguration: “This is not just a place, it is a door to the future of girls and boys who have decided to believe in themselves and invest in an opportunity for their neighborhood. We have learned a lot from these guys over the years and we still have a lot to learn, so I wish them all the best of luck” said the mayor.

