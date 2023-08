ansa

In San Vincenzo (Livorno) a 35-year-old man drowned in the sea to save two young people in difficulty. The man had dived into the water with a friend who was with him on the Rimigliano beach. However, after reaching the two boys, even with the help of a lifeguard, the 35-year-old encountered difficulty returning to shore. Rescued in turn, the man unfortunately didn’t make it.

