Sanctuary welcomes the world’s first Level 100 player

Michael Galluzzi | 4/06/2023, ore 18:44

GAME INFORMATION

While preparations are underway for Diablo 4 day one, the Early Access of the dark-colored dimension of Sanctuary welcomes its first player in the world to level 100. In fact, content creator Rob2628 claims to have reached the maximum level of Blizzard’s ARPG.

The Twitch and YouTube streamer reports that he has come to touch the Diablo 4 Level Cap playing (almost) continuously for three daysfrom the very first bars of the current Early Access phase involving those who have booked the Ultimate or Deluxe editions of the highly anticipated role-playing action from the Irvine house.

To achieve this important degree, the content creator explains that he has opted for a build based on Barbarian class from Diablo 4playing almost exclusively in a group to maximize the amount of experience points obtained by participating in the main missions, secondary activities and endgame challenges.

However, the most controversial aspect of the strategy adopted by Rob2628 to reach Level 100 is represented by the use of a exploit delle lobby multiplayer which allowed him to quickly restore dungeon instances after leaving the main player’s group, a ‘trick’ that allowed him to buy precious time in his frenetic race to the Level Cap.

Before leaving you to the video recorded by Rob2628 when his Barbarian reached Level 100, we remind you that on our pages you can read the review of Diablo 4 by Antonello “SchiacciSempre” Gaeta.