Sand against fungus gnats: Effectively drive away the pests

Nobody likes pests on plants, but they are an unavoidable part of the garden. While some of these can cause a lot of damage, there are also those that are more annoying than harmful. A typical example are the pesky fungus gnats. The little pests swarm all around the plants and can reproduce quickly. They are harmless to humans, but their larvae can feed on the young roots of the plants and, in the worst case, kill young plants. There are now various methods of combating the small, annoying flies in the ground. Today we explain how sand works against fungus gnats and how it is used correctly.

Sand against fungus gnats: fight the pests without chemicals

There is probably no hobby gardener who has not even had to contend with fungus gnats in the house or garden. The tormentors are active year-round, being found indoors in the winter and both indoors and outdoors in the summer. There are numerous methods and home remedies to combat it, which usually work well if you use them correctly. As more and more people try not to use chemicals in the garden, we have discovered another effective remedy that can help you fight fungus gnats.

This is how the method works

It’s about sand. Even a thin layer of it can prevent fungus gnats, because it blocks their access to the ground and they can no longer lay their eggs there. This method is very simple and works beautifully on potted plants.

If your plant is already infested, remove the top 5 cm of soil first. Then spread a layer of sand evenly over the substrate. Do not add too much sand to avoid soil compaction.

Important: If you water the plants from above and moisten the sand, you still create a favorable climate for the fungus gnats. If the sand is damp, the small flies can penetrate the earth again and lay their eggs. To prevent this, water the plants from below over the saucer. You should remove the excess water that has not been absorbed.

Which sand is suitable?

In general, any type of sand should work to prevent fungus gnats from laying eggs. You can even use the sand from the child’s sandbox. It should be able to dry the surface of the substrate and thus drive away the flies. It is best to choose slightly coarser sand that does not store moisture. Quartz sand has the advantage that the grain size is even, which prevents clumping. But plain horticultural sand also works well. The sand just doesn’t have to be too fine, otherwise it can’t stop the mosquitoes from reproducing.

Conclusion: Sand is a good helper against fungus gnats in the potting soil. It can prevent their reproduction by blocking the top layer of soil where they lay their eggs. Furthermore, sand does not store moisture and thus creates an unfavorable habitat for the pests.