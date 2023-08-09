Sandra Bullock’s partner died: That’s behind the ALS disease

57-year-old Bryan Randall died of ALS on Saturday. This was announced by his family. The photographer and partner of US actress Sandra Bullock has been suffering from the insidious disease for three years.

Death of nerve cells with serious consequences

Amytrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS for short, is a chronic degenerative disease of the central and peripheral nervous system. The nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord gradually die off and impair motor functions.

As a result, those affected suffer from symptoms such as

Increasing muscle weakness Involuntary muscle twitching Muscle wasting Paralysis Difficulty speaking and swallowing Difficulty breathing

Most often, symptoms first appear in the hand and arm muscles. In some people, however, it first occurs in the feet and legs before the facial muscles are affected. The disease usually leads to death within a few years. But there are exceptions, such as astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who lived with the disease for decades.

One to two out of 100,000 people develop ALS – the causes are largely unknown

According to the German Society for Muscle Diseases (DGM), around one to two out of 100,000 people develop it every year – more men than women. And mostly only at a later age between the 50th and 70th year of life. For example, the famous German painter Jörg Immerndorf, who died in 2007. About 55,000 people are affected worldwide.

To date, the causes of ALS are not known. The disease occurs spontaneously and without recognizable causes. However, it can run in families. According to “Netdoktor”, around 5 to 10 percent of those affected have a genetic change that can cause ALS or increase the risk of the disease. It affects a gene (SOD-1) involved in cell metabolism. The mutation disrupts the production of an enzyme that scavenges oxygen free radicals that attack cells. This leads to damage to the nerve cells.

There is no cure for ALS – just treating the symptoms

To date, there is no cure for the disease. The only drug that has been approved so far that can stop the progression of the disease is riluzole. According to “Netdoktor”, it can protect the nerve cells from further damage and thus reduce symptoms. It therefore has a positive effect on quality of life and life expectancy.

Otherwise, there are therapies aimed at alleviating the symptoms. Due to the impairment of the respiratory muscles, those affected often need a ventilator and medication to prevent congestion in the respiratory tract later in the course of the disease. In the case of swallowing problems, artificial feeding is usually carried out via a gastric tube. Antispasmodic and muscle-relaxing drugs as well as strong painkillers are used to combat cramps and spasticity.

Hope for new drugs for ALS sufferers

Several drugs are currently being researched to treat ALS. One of them is rituximab, which has been used to treat certain types of cancer such as leukemia and autoimmune diseases. According to the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), the first indications are that the immune system also plays a role in ALS. The drug could therefore slow down the progression of the disease, but not cure it. It’s more about ALS patients being able to live longer without ventilation and maintaining their independence in daily life. The clinical study with 52 subjects is currently being carried out in cooperation with the DZNE, the Charité Berlin and the University Hospital Bonn.

In the USA, there have now been initial successes with the drug Jacifusen, which has not yet been approved. According to a report in the “Spiegel”, the muscle paralysis in a young patient from Germany could be stopped. However, this drug only targets a specific and very rare genetic form of ALS related to mutation of the so-called FUS gene. Young people are also affected by this. A phase 3 study with 77 patients has been running since 2021. The study is expected to be completed in 2025.

