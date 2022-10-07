Professional journalist, I write news , politics and economics: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I have also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).











Microbiological risk. The alarm for the Listeria does not touch only i frankfurters: the Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of the Sandwich of the brand The cheerful flavors, with salmon and mayonnaise. Here’s what to do in case you bought the packs in supermarkets.

What are the Lots at Risk Listeria

Penny Market srl, a German chain of discount supermarkets, sells sandwiches with salmon and mayonnaise of the brand The cheerful flavors.

The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of two lots, considered to be at microbiological risk, the September 30, 2022: would be at risk Listeria monocytogenes.

What is known is what the identification mark of the establishment is IT 9 – 2907L CE and that the salad was made from Gastronomic Laboratory Due AA srlwith the plant a Sedriano, in the province of Milan.

The expiry date of the lots in question, 22952-1 e 22952-2and the October 10, 2022.

What to do if you bought the sandwiches

If you have purchased the sandwiches of Gli Allegri Flavors, the recommendation of the health authorities is do not consume its contents.

Photo source: Ministry of Health

The sandwiches withdrawn due to microbiological risk

The invitation is to return it to all Penny Market branches: the sale price will be refunded even in the absence of the receipt. Or a replacement will be proposed.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes

All the details on Listeria monocytogenes bacterium infection – Listeriosis – are reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

It is a ubiquitous bacterium widespread in the environment, as well as very resistant even to low temperatures.

The risk of infection mainly concerns i fragile subjects: pregnant women, the elderly, infants and immunosuppressed people, who could develop a severe form of the disease regardless of the amount of contaminated food ingested.

The advice is to consume the food after cooking, since the bacterium does not survive, and above all keep them separate from other foods during the preparation phases: the bacterium, in fact, can still contaminate already cooked food.

Hazardous foods are diverse, including:

latte

vegetables

soft cheeses

undercooked meats

slightly seasoned sausages

FAQ How is listeria taken?





The bacterium is transmitted to humans via foodwith the consumption of poorly stored and raw food. What are the symptoms of listeriosis?





The infection is usually asymptomatic. But it can manifest itself with symptoms flu-like (fever, pain) and gastrointestinal (nausea, vomiting and diarrhea). In severe cases it can cause meningitis, high fever, miscarriage and septicemia, and lead to death. How is listeria killed?





By cooking the food at least 65 degrees. But be careful: contamination can also occur after cooking, for example in the refrigerator. For this it is always better to heat the leftovers. Who are the subjects at risk?





Those most at risk of developing the disease are those debilitated, immunosuppressed not donne pregnant.



