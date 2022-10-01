On 27 September, Sandy Ballini successfully graduated from the University of Pisa, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery with a score of 108/110, discussing the thesis entitled: “Propanodol efficacy treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP).Retrospective study in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Pisa University Hospital”.

Speaker prof. Luca Filippi – Co-rapporteur prof. Massimiliano Ciantelli.

To the new doctor the best wishes from all her family for the beautiful and well-deserved goal achieved and for a future career full of satisfactions.

Congratulations from the Elbareport editorial team to Sandy