news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – “Streamlining waiting lists by increasing the compensation for additional hours for doctors and health workers. Put limits on the use of token dispensers.



Finally, we think for those who work in front-line departments to exempt the specific medical allowance from about 8,000 euros a year and to give more weight to social security contributions for each year worked in these departments”. Thus, in an interview with La Stampa , the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking of the future omnibus decree on health which will include measures for emergency medicine and for those who work in emergency rooms.



“It is also a way to encourage young people to enroll in those specialties that are less attractive from an economic point of view because they have little private market”. Compared to the limited number in Medicine “no knocking it down but we are working with the Miur to increase access to the Faculties”. When asked where the doctors and nurses who will have to work in the new 1,400 homes and over 400 community hospitals will be found, the minister replies: “Among family doctors, outpatient specialists, paediatricians and former medical guards, we have 82,000 professionals, who work today however, they are too isolated, while in the new structures they will be able to guarantee better care by working in teams. The ones who are really lacking are nurses. For this reason we are thinking of authorizing those who work in hospitals to work extra paid hours also in community homes and hospitals”. On the prohibition of smoking even outdoors in the presence of children and pregnant women, the government will continue “on traditional cigarettes, on e-cigs instead an in-depth analysis based on real scientific evidence will be needed”. (HANDLE).

