by Lucia Conti

The phenomenon of “coin doctors” is now widespread throughout Italy. The point is that in Italy there is no shortage of doctors (they are “token” ones), but there is a lack of doctors in the NHS because few choose to make a career in the public system and too many decide to resign after a few years. The solution, then, does not lie so much (or at least not only) in removing the limited number of Medicine or the cost ceiling for personnel. To fill the shortage of structured doctors in hospitals, it is necessary to guarantee them better working conditions, enhancing their skills and also optimizing care pathways. This was discussed in the second 2023 episode of SaniTalk with Paolo Petralia (Fiaso), Pierino Di Silverio (Anaao), Paola Anello (Anmdo) and Eleonora Di Giulio (Federsanità)

02 MAR – The shortage of professionals is one of the many problems that have arisen in recent years and which periodically finds wide media coverage. In recent weeks, the phenomenon of the so-called “token doctors” (which the regional sections of the Court of Auditors have also begun to highlight with concern) has relaunched the problem that has its roots in wider problems, mentioned many times but never really resolved , such as the expenditure limit for personnel fixed in 2004, the unattractiveness of “permanent” employment in hospitals, the number of specialization scholarships. Border departments such as the Emergency Department are the first to suffer from this, but if on the one hand the use of external resources is admittedly uneconomical, on the other the public service must in any case guarantee performance. Here, then, if cooperatives and “token” doctors are making more and more headway, in a perspective, it is denounced, of progressive and distorted privatization of public health.

All of this was discussed during the last episode of SaniTalk, the project created by Sics Editore with the support of Alfasigma. The confrontation, conducted by Corrado De Rossi Re, saw the protagonists Paul Petraliavicarious vice president of Fiaso; Paula Ringnational secretary for legal and trade union protection of Anmdo; Pierino Di Silverionational secretary of Anaao Assomed; Eleonora DiGiulioadministrative director of the ASL of Frosinone and member of Federsanità.

The discussion was opened by the national secretary of Anaao Assomed, Pierino Di Silverio, who immediately wanted to clarify how things are: “We call it a shortage of doctors but it is not a shortage of doctors at all: it is a shortage of doctors in the NHS. It is important to understand this difference because to find a solution you must first understand the problem. The doctors are there, but they don’t want a contract with the public structures of the NHS. This happens above all with specialists in some branches, which are the most complex and exposed to responsibility”.

Already these two elements, according to Di Silverio, “should help to understand what measures can be put in place to counter the phenomenon of token doctors. I am referring to measures that must aim to make hospital work more attractive and to hand the NHS back to those who work there and not to politics. Because when politics manages health – said the national secretary Anaao Assomed – there is a risk of transforming health into something ideological. But health is not an ideology, it is a public good, a constitutional right that must be safeguarded in all its manifestations”.

A lucid analysis without discounts, also shared by Paul Petralia: “We have the diagnosis, now we have to look for therapy, which evidently cannot be reduced to the simple assumption of a single treatment, but must consist of an articulated system of treatments”. In fact, according to Petralia, the problem concerns the system as a whole: “The rules, resources and organizations, which as they are today, create the conditions for the development of critical issues. However, I believe – underlined the vicarious vice president of Fiaso – that the problem does not only concern the hospital, because it is clear that the situation within the structures becomes all the worse the less the capacity of the territorial system to take care of patients, in the phase preceding the hospital appeal and in the one following it”.

For Petralia, therefore, a “broad” look and synergy between “executives and doctors, but also with all the other figures who in some way represent the transmission belts of the system are needed. We have to build community policies, which means involving decision-makers at all levels, professionals, but also the voluntary sector and associations”.

Eleonora DiGiulio he therefore brought his experience, which is that of someone who has to find a way to guarantee services every day and therefore offer a solution, however temporary, to the shortage of doctors. “The strategic managements of the companies do everything in their power to buffer the emergency, but it is clear that they will never have the possibility to resolve the issue on their own”. “Over time – the administrative director of the ASL of Frosinone recounted – I have spoken to some doctors trying to convince them, in all the lawful ways at our disposal, to participate in the competitions but I have always received a refusal precisely because of the lack of attractiveness of the NHS linked, in particular, to the exhausting shifts, the low salaries compared to what it is possible to earn by working as a doctor, and the enormous extra responsibilities that those who are structured in the system have”. For this reason, also for Di Giulio the key word is to make the NHS more attractive, “and it is clear that to do this we need more broad-spectrum, structural and institutional interventions”.

The shortage of doctors, for Paula Ring, “has ancient origins, at least ten years old, which above all concern an insufficient planning of entrances at university level. Until recently there was talk of an educational funnel, which has now been answered through the recent increase in scholarships. However, we know – highlighted the national secretary for legal and trade union protection of Anmdo – that about 20% of the allocated scholarships are not assigned and are abandoned, a share that rises to 60% for the specialization course in emergency-urgency. It is evident, therefore, that increasing the number of potential doctors is not enough, if the conditions that do not make those specialties attractive are not changed”.

According to Anello, among the measures to be put in place, “the enhancement of the role and skills, the improvement of working and economic conditions, the guarantee of a balance between work and private life, a priority issue if we consider that 60% of doctors is a woman, who therefore must be guaranteed the right to maternity leave and work-life balance”.

“The Fiaso Observatory on personnel policies has already tried to put a series of proposals on paper”, he explained Paul Petralia. These concern, in particular, “the abolition of the expenditure ceiling on personnel; the need to put in place incentives and allowances in line with skills; the ability to involve freelancers within PSs. Professionals who will perhaps have lower skills than those that can be acquired by working in the field according to standard pathways but who, as happened in the pandemic phase, will be able to help support a situation that alone can no longer stand”. It is a matter, specified the vicar vice president of Fiaso, “of structural measures flanked by other emergency measures but all united by a basic conviction: we must create the conditions so that the desire to work in the NHS is born in the operators”.

Over time, he recounted Eleonora DiGiulio, “we have tried every possible way to recruit doctors: public competitions, expressions of interest, scrolling through rankings and mobility, but none of this has worked, forcing us to resort to cooperatives and to live in a constantly precarious situation which can no longer be defined emergency, given that it is a situation that has been around for a very long time, even if these assignments still take place today without a basic regulatory framework. This – explained the administrative director of the ASL of Frosinone – exposes us to enormous responsibilities, however, as one of my teachers said, I prefer to risk having to deal with an accounting judge for tax damage rather than having to deal with a judge penalty for having interrupted an essential service such as that of health“. In the need to deal with the current situation, Di Giulio therefore launched an appeal for “a State intervention that allows the corporate strategy management to operate in a clear administrative framework”.

“Recourse to cooperatives – he agreed Paula Ring – sometimes represents the only viable way to try to provide the service. However, we do not think that this does not also have repercussions on the quality of the assistance provided, above all because the doctors who are enrolled do not always meet the same training requirements as employees. We also talk about people who arrive, take a shift and leave; not only does this not allow for the continuity of care that is often possible thanks to the employees, but it also does not allow work optimization, since the doctors on hire do not know the contexts and the clinical organizational paths of that specific hospital. Furthermore, the fact that the cost of their services is so high not only undermines the economic stability of the NHS, but creates a rift between the system and the employees, who feel devalued”.

Among the measures to be put in place to counter the abandonment of the public system, Paola Anello mentioned the need to guarantee the safety of personnel, “because we know well how widespread the risk of healthcare personnel is to be attacked”.

To sum up the comparison Pierino Di Silverio, according to which all the observations made and the proposals made during the episode of Sanitask can be traced back to one thing: the treatment path. “The critical issues of a system such as health cannot be resolved by analyzing the issues as if they were watertight compartments and intervening on the problems according to a silo model. The right answer to everything concerning the NHS can only be the implementation of the correct treatment path. Because the cure is not a single act, a snapshot taken in the hospital or in the area. The treatment path concerns the global taking charge of the patient, which takes place on the territory and in the hospital, articulations of a single ecosystem. This is why I think it is wrong to talk about DM77 without having touched the DM70. For this reason, the Pnrr risks creating empty containers, which will not bring solutions to problems or benefits for citizens”.

On the strictly medical front, according to the Anaao Assomed secretary, it is necessary to eliminate the diversification of doctors’ work relationships, “a battle that Anaao has been conducting since well before Covid”. For Di Silverio “the only possible framework for medical work is the national collective labor agreement, which should also include the contracts of doctors who work in accredited facilities, because if accredited facilities are a pillar of the system, then they must follow the same rules of the system, and their doctors must be entitled to the same rights and duties as those who work in public facilities”.

Improving the working conditions of doctors also means, for the secretary Anaao Assomed, that “if I am a surgeon I cannot be sent with a service order to be a dermatologist and vice versa”. And then work-life balance, of course, as well as higher salaries, “since we are penultimate in Europe in the salary rankings”.

For Di Silverio there is also the theme of the decriminalization of the medical act and of a path that “restores dignity to the doctor and enhances him as the fulcrum of the act of care to be carried out within a new path, because the conditions of work will never be able to improve if the regulatory and organizational framework in which it takes place continues to be inadequate”.

Lucia Conti

March 02, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis