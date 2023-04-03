April 02, 202322:28

Ansa at elections MPs in Finland wins the National Coalition Party (Kok) led by Petteri Orpo: with 97.7% of the votes counted, the centre-right is at 20.7%. Follows the ultra-right of Real Finns, led by the leader Riikka Purra, which grows to the highest in its history and reaches 20.1%. The popularity of the outgoing prime minister was not enough for the Social Democrats, still at 19.9%. Sanna Marinwho admitted defeat.

“Congratulations to the winner of the election, congratulations to the National Coalition, congratulations to the Finns party, democracy has spoken,” the 37-year-old leader told her supporters.

The distribution of seats In the vote for the renewal of the Eduskunta, the center-right is credited with obtaining 48 seats out of a total of 200, while the national-populist and eurosceptic party obtains 46. The party of the outgoing prime minister should get 43. The photo a few hours after the closing of the polls, however, foreshadowed a tortuous negotiation for the formation of the coalition that will support the government, considering the various vetoes expressed by some forces during the electoral campaign.

Both the Social Democrats of Marin and the center-right of Orpo are in marked growth compared to 2019, in a vote that divided the country between for and against cuts in welfare or austerity measures to reduce debt, in a context of inflation skyrocketing and fears of recession. All the parties of the coalition that supports the young prime minister lost votes on this polarization, with a debacle of the Greens and only the Center holding above expectations (12.5%), which will be decisive in the formation of a coalition in which even a MP makes a difference. In 2019, the SPD took the lead by just one seat over Purra (with 17.7% versus 17.5% for the True Finns).

The vote in Finland comes just a few days after the last go-ahead for the historic accession to NATO, with ratification in Turkey arriving on Thursday, but the issue is so shared that it has remained out of the debate. The 37-year-old Marin, well known abroad, very popular at home, also thanks to exemplary management of the pandemic, has moved the Social Democrats to the left in the electoral campaign, focusing on welfare and above all on education which she believes is capable of bringing the wealth of the country, instead attributing the increase in public debt only to the pandemic and crisis in Ukraine and saying she is against any spending cuts.

The Orpo Coalition is asking for austerity measures for 6 billion euros, to bring the public debt back to the virtuous values ​​of the EU. The Real Finns instead express openly anti-migrant and Eurosceptic positions, starting with the request not to respect the commitment for climate neutrality in 2035, without denying the old long-term goal of ‘Fixit’, the exit of Finland from the European Union.

