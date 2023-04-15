The feeling is that al Sannazaro a rift has opened between the head teacher and a large number of students. In fact, yesterday morning around three hundred protested in front of the entrance to the Vomero classical high school, first in Naples for post-diploma university performance according to the Eduscopio ranking, repeating the slogan which is already a charge: «You are killing Sannazaro, mo ‘ We’ll think about it”.

In the eye of the storm there would be some executive choices Riccardo Güllespecially the failure to implement the Sannazarock, an event much loved by students; the planning of the afternoon courses of the National Operational Program (Pon) which are difficult to reconcile with other courses and sports activities that students follow; and the external gym unusable. For Sannazarini it would be only the tip of the iceberg of what they define as “mismanagement” which would be leading to a drop in registrations. All reasons rejected by the manager Güll, but in the meantime the protest continues: this morning there will be a flash mob inside the school.

Representatives of the students and of the Sannazaro Collective gathered en masse at 8, lit smoke bombs, shouted slogans against the management, promised more demonstrations to make people understand that under the guise of the most prestigious classical high school in Naples there is such dissatisfaction to lead to “half enrollments and too many students who decide to drop out during the year”. There are about 300 of the 929 students enrolled this school year, divided into 42 classes. A number that according to students is decreasing too quickly to be just a demographic issue. However, the manager Güll lets it be known that next year there will be 920, therefore the new members will be 259, more or less the same number of graduates (268), but a strong increase compared to those had this year in which in the first seven we find only 148 students (data from the Ministry of Education and Merit). However, the decline in recent years has a very important reason: the excessive number of classes set up with the old management that the school building was unable to contain.

“The drop in subscribers is not the reason for the protest,” he admits Andrea Sellitti, one of the representatives of the Sannazaro Collective. “We students, on the other hand, want to reiterate that Sannazaro must return to being a place for discussion, sharing and personal as well as cultural growth”. Together with the representatives Davide Avino, Paolo Borreca and Giulio Pedone explains the reasons for the protest. The first is the unavailability of the gym. «It will remain so until 2025. Provisions had to be made and nothing has been done. We are forced to do physical activity in narrow indoor spaces ». The students denounce that these are “closets, where it is not possible to play volleyball or ping pong”. The latter sport would in fact take place “in the corridor, and when it is played the way out is obstructed”. For the manager, on the other hand, it is a question of adequate spaces and the work on the gymnasium depends on the Metropolitan City which “has already approved the renovation of the facades on the external gymnasium, but the go-ahead from the supervisory authority is still missing: then the works can start”. Another node are the Pon courses “concentrated in just two days a week and held in dirty classrooms because you don’t want to pay the due overtime to the ATA staff”. A problem for those who have to frame language courses, prepare for university entrance tests or competitive sports activities.

Sannazarock seems to be the thorn that pains the students the most, who through this concert held in Piazza Fuga, were the protagonists of a moment of sharing with the neighborhood. «The principal communicated to the representatives a disinterest in Sannazarock, motivating him with too high a responsibility. Meanwhile, we are deprived of a moment that means a lot to us. It is an event that shows how much Sannazaro is an inclusive school, which it is not now. We are an open community, and music after the suffering of the pandemic is an outlet for all of us: by playing, singing, presenting we express ourselves”.