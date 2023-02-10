Home Health Sanremo 2023, Egonu: ‘We are all the same beyond appearances’. Mengoni remains in the lead
Health

Sanremo 2023, Egonu: ‘We are all the same beyond appearances’. Mengoni remains in the lead

by admin
Sanremo 2023, Egonu: ‘We are all the same beyond appearances’. Mengoni remains in the lead

Sanremo, Paola Egonu: “Always be grateful”

“Always be grateful”, writes Paola Egonu with a felt-tip pen on the volleyball she gives to Amadeus, “because in life, even in the most difficult moments, you have to be grateful for what you are and what you have achieved. It is a delicate moment for Turkey and Syria, I think of my teammates who have relatives and friends there. You must always be grateful, because you never know tomorrow, you may wake up or not wake up or have nothing left.”

See also  Alzheimer's in the province, the age of patients is decreasing: "Fifty and sixty-year-olds are increasing" - Health and Wellness

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

The general classification after the third evening of...

Stabilization process extraordinary internal medicine FEA competition of...

ADUC – Health – Article

On 13/2 epilepsy day, commitment to break the...

Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition of hematology and...

Urgency emergency and continuity of care. Here is...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Autism. More precise diagnoses with the ‘motherese’ test

Maria Stella Adami is the new director of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy