Sanremo, Paola Egonu: “Always be grateful”

“Always be grateful”, writes Paola Egonu with a felt-tip pen on the volleyball she gives to Amadeus, “because in life, even in the most difficult moments, you have to be grateful for what you are and what you have achieved. It is a delicate moment for Turkey and Syria, I think of my teammates who have relatives and friends there. You must always be grateful, because you never know tomorrow, you may wake up or not wake up or have nothing left.”