Francesco Prisco

All according to script, in this Sanremo 2023. The partial ranking after the first three evenings, the result of the votes of the press room, opinion polls and televoting, sees Marco Mengoni excel ahead of Ultimo, Mr. Rain, Lazza and Tananai. Then Madame, Rosa Chemical, Colapesce and Dimartino, Elodie, Giorgia, Coma Cose, Gianluca Grignani, Modà, Paola & Chiara, Lda, Ariete, Article 31, Mara Sattei, Leo Gassmann, Colla Zio, Levane, Cugini di Campagna, Gianmaria, Olly, Anna Oxa, Will, Shari and Sethu. The first five songs, in the final on Saturday, will compete to decide the winner.

What did we understand from the third evening? That Italy is a country founded on standing ovations. There is no Sanremo evening without at least one standing ovation. This is the event, the Ariston audience is like this, it works like this. On the third evening of the Festival it’s up to the Maneskin who, after the American campaign, return to the scene of the crime entering from the stalls. And, among the competitors in the race, it’s up to Marco Mengoni who is in this Festival like Juventus in Serie B 2006/2007: evidently from another category. For the song it brings – modernly packaged yet perfectly Sanremo – and its proverbial interpretative infallibility.

The Maneskin Showcase (with Tom Morello)

But let’s start with the Maneskin, here in a super-guest version. Amadeus introduces their new album Rush and they grapple with a medley that includes I wanna be your slave, Shut up and good, The loneliest and the latest single Gossip with the feat. by Tom Morello, guitarist of Rage Against the Machine who made everyone understand what the Maneskin sound could be if they had someone who really plays the guitar. Riot of applause and smartphone flashes from the audience. For the rest, their performance is too composed: no kicking the flowers, nor gender fluid proclamations. For a bit of healthy transgression, we’ll have to wait for the Gianni (Morandi)-Sangiovanni team up to celebrate 60 years of Get sent by mom. Among the guests we also note Massimo Ranieri who performs with Rocio Munoz Morales, while the comic parenthesis is entrusted to Alessandro Siani.

Mengoni the predestined

It seems increasingly clear that this festival will be won by Marco Mengoni with Two lives. One would think that her participation has intimidated many of the potential competition into staying at home: this would explain the less than excellent level of musical offerings this year. Last, with Alba it seemed the only one who could worry him but the piece is not easy to sing and his performances, so far, have not shone.

False start by Grignani, homage to “mammà” by Lazza

As for the rest of the interpretations, we point out the false start of Gianluca Grignani, fourth competitor of the 28 in the race who, again due to badly adjusted earphones, stopped the execution of When you’re out of breath and he asked and obtained permission to perform it again. «At 20 I would not have known how to do these things. At 50 I learned how to do it,” she said. At the end of the song she takes off her jacket, shows the shirt with No War written on the back and forgets the flowers offered to her by Amadeus. Then she goes back on stage to pick them up and throws them at the audience. He lazza instead, after running Ashbrings the flowers to «mammà» sitting in the stalls, a timeless operation of sympathy in the eyes of the Italian public.

Paola Egonu’s anti-racist monologue

Just before midnight there is the anti-racist monologue by Paola Egonu, Italian volleyball champion in the unprecedented role of co-host. Racism to face, the pride of belonging to Italy, the awareness that “diversity is uniqueness” and that “we are all the same beyond appearances”. Egonu brings Ariston a text in which she recounts her experience of her. «Over time I have understood that my diversity is my uniqueness and that to the question “why am I” there is the answer: I am me. We are all the same, beyond appearances. I love Italy, I wear the blue shirt with pride». How can you not love her? Later, by writing the slogan “Be grateful” on a volleyball, you will address a thought to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Finally, we note a change of lineup at the end of the evening: no appearance by Peppino di Capri, postponed to Friday, because Burt Bacharach, the absolute genius of the song form, has died, and also the Italian Song Festival pays tribute to him with I’ll say a little prayer. Using those spaces that were initially intended for Peppino. We cannot help but call ourselves Bacharachians.

