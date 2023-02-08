The trio of wonders makes the whole Ariston sing. Morandi, Ranieri and Al Bano sign a piece of history by singing their great hits and intertwining their voices on the song Our concert by Umberto Bindi. In the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, the 14 singers in the competition will alternate, also presented by the co-host Francesca Fagnani. Comedian Angelo Duro and the Black Eyed Peas are expected.
The first evening, in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, had a peak audience of 16 and a half million viewers at 9.37 pm when Amadeus, Morandi and Chiara Ferragni presented Mr. Rain, the share peak at 69, 22 percent at 1 and 14 when the temporary ranking of the top 14 songs in the competition was launched.
The return of Giorgia, 22 years later
We needed a song like Bad words to bring Giorgia back to the Ariston stage, a splendid interpreter of Italian song. On stage Big Fish, ex Sottotono, the hip hop who today directs the orchestra, another small revolution of this edition. The song allows the vocals in which Giorgia is a master.
Lazza, melody and electronics
The beginning is on the model of the Moby samples. With Ash Lazza brings a very interesting combination of melody and electronics, one is almost surprised that he can sing it in Italian. International
The tears of Article 31
“We were two assholes and in fact we function as a couple”. J-Ax and Dj Jad end up in tears for the reunion of Article 31. “Two friends, two brothers: how nice to see you together again,” says Amadeus. And he adds: “Don’t break up now, huh?”
Al Bano’s push-ups
As if the muscular test offered with the treble wasn’t enough, Al Bano wants to pay homage to the Ariston stage “to which I owe everything, my success and also my rebirth”. Then he lowers down and does three push-ups with absolute ease.
Four cakes for Al Bano’s 80th birthday
Four cakes enter for Al Bano’s 80th birthday, who will celebrate it on May 20 and will celebrate with a concert at the Verona Arena. So together with Morandi and Ranieri they sing Our concert by Umberto Bindi with a high-pitched unison finale for a standing ovation.
The Ariston in chorus for ‘I went to one hundred per hour’ and ‘Red roses’
So here is the trio offering unforgettable songs that the Ariston audience sings in chorus: I was going to a hundred then, If the city burned downthe opera Morning, Red roses, The rain falls all three sing together. So Happiness, and they enjoy supporting each other like little kids. Then the melody of Losing love. In the gallery, the public follows with mobile phones on. A challenge with successes, that’s it One in a thousand makes itfollowed by It’s my life by Al Bano: a high-pitched confrontation that none of the three ever fails to reach.
The dream trio Morandi, Ranieri, Al Bano
A piece of Italian music history. The time has come for the announced trio of dreams formed by Gianni Morandi (77 years old), Al Bano (79 years old) and Massimo Ranieri (71 years old). Morandi starts, running down the stairs in the gallery and attacking with Kneeling by you, then on stage it is Ranieri’s turn with twenty years, so here is Al Bano with In the sun.
The third artist in the competition, Sethu
Announced with an erroneous accent on the u by co-host Fagnani Sethu arrives on stage for Cause perse but the first notes are lost from the direct, which remained silent. Another technical problem. Accompanied by a guitarist, the duo recalls the singer-guitarist composition proposed by Achille Lauro and Boss Doms for Rolls Royce.
Francesca Fagnani descends the stairs: “It’s Paris-Dakar”
“A beast in Sanremo”: this is how Amadeus welcomes Francesca Fagnani on stage. “For the stairs I listened to the advice of a Drusilla style teacher, but I couldn’t help but look at the stairs”.
Newcomer Will and the return of the Modàs
Opens the race the 23-year-old Will with Stupid, traditional and melodic, and follows the performance of Modà with leave me 10 years after their participation in the Festival.
Start the evening
Amadeus opens the evening by arriving “in a hurry” like yesterday evening and then welcomes Gianni Morandi who arrives on stage with a broom, the same one used last night after the chaos created by Blanco in his performance. Morandi remembers the first Festival singing Thank you for the flowers
Drusilla Foer on stage with an Italian-Iranian civil rights activist
Surprise returns to the stage of the Ariston Drusilla Foer, among the co-hosts of the latest edition. She will accompany an Iranian-Italian civil rights activist, Pegah, who will give a monologue.
Andy of Bluvertigo: “Blanco? It was guerrilla marketing”
“I believe Blanco’s performance is part of the promotion of the new single, it is a successful case of guerrilla marketing”: thus Andrea Fumagalli, known as Andy, founder with Morgan of Bluvertigo. Andy noticed the similarity of Blanco’s gesture with the one at the end of the video clip of the new single The island of roses. “I think it was all planned. It made fun of him. I am convinced that it is part of the promotion of his new single”.