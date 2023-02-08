The trio of wonders makes the whole Ariston sing. Morandi, Ranieri and Al Bano sign a piece of history by singing their great hits and intertwining their voices on the song Our concert by Umberto Bindi. In the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, the 14 singers in the competition will alternate, also presented by the co-host Francesca Fagnani. Comedian Angelo Duro and the Black Eyed Peas are expected.

The first evening, in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, had a peak audience of 16 and a half million viewers at 9.37 pm when Amadeus, Morandi and Chiara Ferragni presented Mr. Rain, the share peak at 69, 22 percent at 1 and 14 when the temporary ranking of the top 14 songs in the competition was launched.



(agf)