Who will win Sanremo 2023? Have to wait until 3am to find out. In the middle, everything and more: the 28 songs in the competition, but also the guests Gino Paoli, Ornella Vanoni, Depeche Mode and the message from the Ukrainian president Zelensky

Everything is ready for the Sanremo 2023 final. At the end of a long television marathon we will know the name of the winner of this edition. The performance of all 28 singers judged by televoting is scheduled, until the top 5 of the most voted are discovered. At that point the first 5 will sing again and this time with the joint vote of the polling jury, press room and televoting the final verdict will be reached. Long awaited also for the message of the Ukrainian President Zelensky and for the many guests: Depeche Mode, Gino Paoli and Ornella Vanoni.

THE breaking latest news OF THE EVENING MINUTE BY MINUTE

00.45 –

00.35 – Chiara Ferragni gives Anna, Gianni Morandi’s better half, a stole with the inscription: “I would answer you 100 times”. Gianni and Anna share a tender kiss. Tonight is the triumph of love. Let’s go back to the race with Olly and its super catchy Dust, they Article 31. Advertising.

00.24 – I Like Things are the 19th artists to perform with their song, The farewell. Amadeus asks if it’s true that they will get married soon, and they confirm. Advertising.

00.12 – Restart the race with LDAand immediately afterwards goes down the stairs there‘actress Luisa Ranieri protagonist of The investigations of Lolita Loboscothe last episode of which is broadcast tomorrow on Rai1.

23.59 – Another guest moment: this time it’s a Ornella Vanoni and Amadeus reveals that this morning the singer wrote to him asking him to find the artichokes: “What do I care about flowers? Artichokes are good, they suck in Milan,” she explains. And again: “Then I have to talk to Fedez, I have a story about him”. Following is the execution of Go, Valentina. Morandi arrives on stage and asks her to sing The appointment it’s still Eternity / One more reason. Amadeus gives her a bouquet of 10 artichokes: “You are stingy” she observes.

23.50 – The “wet dream” of Levante arrives just before midnight. Another 3 hours of transmission, strength and courage. Advertising.

23.45 – It’s time to dance and do Furore con Paula and Clare. A shower of glitter that was the true blessing of this Festival.

23.41 – Connection with the Costa Smeralda, where there is a show Salmo.

23.31 – Mr. Rain and the children in the choir enter, all dressed in white. Advertising.

23.24 – Finally Amadeus manages to do the direct Instagram with Fiorello: “You have earned the front page of Avvenire Tomorrow. It would have been amazing if Rosa Chemical had done that thing with the artisans of quality. Fedez what are you laughing at? Look, even the tongue has been seen. But is Coletta there? I want to see it. But had you checked the texts by Gino Paoli? Then there was Achille Lauro but it looked like Cristina D’Avena, then the Cugini di Campagna… You are wonderful, a Festival like this is unrepeatable, tomorrow the managers will all go home, but it is wonderful” Ferragni replies: “Well, I too will have a lemon bonus”. Chiara Ferragni then illustrates to the audience in the hall and at home some memes generated by these Festival evenings.

22.57 – After returning from advertising there is Achilles Lauro on the Suzuki Stage with a medley of his hits. At the Ariston, however, the performances of the artists in the competition continue: it is the turn of the Countryside cousins and then say Madame, who at the end of the performance comments: “This was a very difficult Sanremo for me (in reference to the vaccine case, ed), to make a 100 meters I ran 1000 but I’m happy to be here and I have to thank Amadeus, without he who believed in me I would not have done all this and I owe you part of my commitment”. Amadeus embraces the singer and says: “he is a great talent”. But also Aries has something to say at the end of the performance. His speech focuses on the fact that anyone, man or woman, can wear what they like best.

22.50 – The match resumes with Rosa Chemical which holds a big, very big surprise. He takes Fedez with him on stage and at the end of the performance he kisses him. On the contrary, she really makes out with him: “My love has exploded,” she said. Chiara Ferragni comments: “I’m speechless”. Advertising.

22.34 – It’s time to Gino Paoliwhich he gives to the public A long love story / Taste of salt and the inevitable The sky in a room. But also some pearls, like the one on Little Tony, whose woman allegedly had affairs with many of her friends.

22.11 – The performances go fast (no, it’s not true unfortunately): Last, Lazza, Marco Mengoni. Advertising.

21.59 – Rock arrives on the Sanremo stage with i Depeche Mode who sing Ghost Again and the iconic Personal Jesus. Having dismissed the band, Amadeus goes live on Instagram trying to invite a mysterious friend who, however, does not show up. What an epic fail.

21.36 – Fifth in order of release are Colapesce and Dimartino. They follow Georgia eh Fashion. Kekko thanks Amadeus: “You gave me a chance as a man before as an artist”.

21.25 – We return to the Ariston theater and this time they go down the stairs Amadeus, Gianni Morandi and Chiara Ferragni. In the front row Fedez with shining eyes. Meanwhile Morandi “knocks” on the businesswoman’s bodice. The race continues with Tananai who also thanks the protagonists of his video clip without whom the song would not exist (the song is in fact dedicated to two Ukrainian lovers).

21.03 – The race starts from Elodie which repeats Due. Followed by i With uncle e Mara Sattei. Advertising.

20.51 – Amadeus lists the televoting codes, and immediately enters the scene Gianni Morandi what guitar in hand pays homage to Lucio Dalla playing Piazza Grande, Futura e Caruso. At the end of the medley he rolls his eyes to greet his friend Lucio and doesn’t hold back his emotion.

20.42 – The Mameli anthem, after being intoned by Morandi in the opening episode, is also repeated at the beginning of this final. This time, however, the Air Force band is playing it. Amadeus calls the Chief of Staff to the stage.