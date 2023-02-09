The second evening of the 73rd Sanremo Festival brought higher marks in general: Rosa Chemical, Colapesce and Dimartino, Shari, Lazza, Tananai and LDA among the top of the class (LA DIRETTA)

WILL – STUPID – VOTE 7

It looks like a little lamb when it appears on stage, but as soon as the orchestra releases the first notes it transforms and what has been defined as generational pop becomes a generational manifesto. He sings the beauty of expressing fragility and emotions. He’s right, sometimes it’s motivating to feel (kinda dumb) FASHION – LEAVE ME – VOTE 6

A return that is a confession because it is an escape from depression, from what Giuseppe Berto called the dark evil. The sounds are delicate, like a psychologist of the soul. Kekko is transfigured in the execution, shows his sufferings. Now no one flies over the cuckoo’s nest anymore. SETHU – LOST CAUSES – VOTE 6

He pushes with rock and through his music he talks about a generation that lives amidst uncertainties, anxieties and fears for the future. He seems a little intimidated and burns a bit that chance to prove that his expectations (and achievable ones) are not the same as the older generations bestow upon him. ARTICLE 31 – A NICE TRIP – VOTE 6/7

Certainly they convey a little melancholy, the girl who leads and the middle finger have faded. But it remains a beautiful journey to hear their story. I find the idea of ​​these guys who didn’t want to grow up but with their music they raised a couple of generations brilliant. LAZZA – ASH – VOTE 7+ See also Logitech and Bretman Rock launch the first Music Awards Show in the Metaverse Perhaps the first listening can be difficult but my advice is to spend a few minutes reading the text: it is the artist himself who says that sometimes his phrasing is not easy to understand. In the text he no longer believes in fairy tales but this is a beautiful fairy tale, albeit a bit bitter!

Al Bano, Massimo Ranieri and Morandi set the Ariston on fire in Sanremo GIORGIA – WORDS SPEAKED BADLY – VOTE 9

Elegant, humble, charismatic…Giorgia ate it up with a song that is a beauty and a voice that is a journey to the edge of time and space. In the song she changes the color in the afternoon but in everyday life she colors our everyday life. And to those who say that she has had some drooling, I answer … spatial! COLAPESCE AND DIMARTINO – SPLASH – VOTE 8/9

Their boundless fields that surrender to the evening are ironic and uncontaminated. The onomatopoeic text has only the title because following the words seems to enter a novel by Dino Buzzati. A Van Gogh brushstroke I would like to wake up later in the morning to change my life kiss you in the corn. SHARI – EGOIST – VOTE 7/8

Let’s say that he won’t go down in history for how he stumbled down the stairs, nor for his more safari-like look than a festival one. But then when she starts to sing, everything is forgotten and she becomes aware of an authority not of a twenty-year-old. If that means being selfish…let’s be! MADAME – GOOD IN EVIL – VOTE 6/7

She doesn’t seem exactly calm but she manages to mask her improbable Sanremo well, where her voice is destined (almost) only for the stage. Elegant in white, a purifying candor that accentuates the anger and pain that permeate the song. She comes out with her head held high. See also With Pistol Danny Boyle belittles punk. And the Sex Pistols - Eileen Jones LIFT – LIVE – VOTE 6/7

I live as I like. A phrase for a poster song. The new look is a bit strange but when you enter his words you have the perception of living the erotic dream he sings.

TANANAI – TANGO – VOTO 8

There are those who kick the flowers and those who wear them in their buttonholes. We lacked, and I’m not ironic, the ballad that makes feelings vibrate. In the song the poem ends but in life it doesn’t, it repeats itself circularly as in a poem by Pablo Neruda. ROSA CHEMICAL – MADE IN ITALY – VOTO 8/9

Already starting by thanking is a beautiful gesture. Then he transforms Ariston and the press room into a disco and hypnotizes everyone with his quotes, with his free words. This is the made in Italy of dreams and dreamers where there are no wrong people but only different ones. LDA – IF THEN TOMORROW – VOTE 7+ The incipit with the piano is moving. She’s the youngest artist competing at the Festival and she’s not afraid to talk about feelings, about that love that leaves a scar and the idea that she can come back, albeit through another person, is scary. The two initials in the heart of sand are gone but the sea with its white noise is the pilot of love. PAOLA & CHIARA – FURY – VOTE 6

Kessleriane in the choice of look and in the way of going down the stairs. A rather simple text, there are stereotypes of the sun and fury. I love the Iezzi sisters but that heartbeat we need hit a few blank shots. See also employee requests to return to the office - breaking latest news

Together, Amadeus and Gianni Morandi open the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, strengthened by the ratings of the first evening and the interest in the event by the increasingly involved public, online and offline, in the intertwining of fashion and music proposed from the competition. Both confirm previous style choices and debut with evening suits embellished with bright details. Giorgio Armani for Morandi (who wears a jacket trimmed with rhinestones) Gai Mattiolo for Amadeus (whose jacket is decorated with a floral motif) Go to the photo gallery

Will, from Sanremo Giovani, adopts a fresh and urban look, designed for him by stylist Giada Pezzolo. Total white Emporio Armani with perforated pullover and matching shoes with thick rubber soles, a style in which the very young will not struggle to recognize themselves Go to the photo gallery

The Modàs make their appearance in a vest, shirt and tie, a uniform that is the same for everyone except for the singer Kekko Silvestre. The frontman, also wearing a crystal-embroidered waistcoat, wears Armani. The other components, however, wear Demas Go to the photo gallery

