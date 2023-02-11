Chiara Ferragni: 8.5 – Chiara returns to the Ariston in perfect control of the scene and goes down the steps like a goddess from Olympus. The look of Schiaparelli with the iconic golden trompe l’oeil bustier in metallic resin makes her look similar to a Greek goddess with her one-shoulder peplum, in this case in electric blue silk. Plated helmet and maxi golden earrings coordinated with the chain with heart-shaped padlock set in the bodice. The idea is that of “woman and warrior mother“, like a modern Athena: “The hardness of the gold armor carved on Chiara’s breasts represents a strength that does not need to imitate the male one to be considered of the same level – explains her manager Fabio Maria D’Amato -. While the satin petticoat is painted blue because it has always been the color associated with the sacredness of motherhood represented here as a stereotype of the woman as she feeds a golden child ”. Not even the time for an advertisement and here Chiara has already changed her dress: the second look of the evening is a variation on the theme, a blue dress with golden brushstrokes hand painted by Daniel Roseberry that outline a female body, like a Venus paleolithic. Then again, the evening passes and the third dress arrives: it is a black dress in wool crêpe with a deep neckline and a golden necklace embellished with rhinestones, with a trompe l’œil pendant depicting the uterus.

Georgia: 9 – What elegance, tonight we fly high! This bon ton gray dress by Dior with a stitched weave of blue sequins that define the texture of the fabric, it is a perfect example of apparent simplicity and fits her divinely. Not so well the boots but overall it’s a really successful look. Delicate and gentle.

Elodie: 10 – And with this he definitively won the prize for the best look at the Festival. How would you describe tonight’s dress? It’s a tough business because it is a substantially bipartite black dress in a part in black lace neckline and long up to the sleeve and then in a central band in black velvet with shoulder strap. In the middle of the geometric cuts that leaving the skin uncovered outlining the silhouette. Boots, dark makeup and metallic jewels to top it all off. A particular dress, decidedly new and which, let’s face it, is decidedly difficult to wear so well.

Mengoni: 9 – In this finale, she sports the latest Versace archive look and closes with a bang. It is a black satin suit with the iconic golden jewel buttons.

Madame: 4 – The men in white ribbed tank tops pass by, but the dressing gown with visible lingerie also doesn’t.

Luisa Ranieri 8 – Before going on stage at the Ariston ended up in the clutches of Edward Scissorhands. Seriously, Luisa embodies that ideal of classic Mediterranean beauty for which she shines with everything, even with this long black dress with a cut bodice that leaves flaps of skin exposed. Generous neckline, super natural minimal make-up and enveloping smile. However, one detail does not go unnoticed by the public on social media: the fluttering skirt has a slit in the crotch and in fact as she went down the staircase it opened up, revealing something too much.

Coma Things: 7.5 – Right here, in Sanremo, he made the fateful proposal to her and she said “yes”: they will soon get married. And California she’s already started trying on the dress: here, this optical white with “boat” neckline and mermaid skirt is an excellent choice. Seriously, their designer looks Vivienne Westwood these days they have convinced us. Definitely in line with their personality and perfectly consistent with their personal style. Tonight California also showed off a new haircut with some darker contrasting side locks that immediately went viral on social media: the memes that compare her to Cruella Demon abound.

Mara Sattei: 8 – Hard to go wrong with a Giorgio Armani Private. The dress is wonderful, a degradé in shades of blue and periwinkle for the bodice which then flows into the abysmal black of the long flared skirt, all with a geometric construction made of crystals, sequins and tubular beads. Truly wonderful. And Mara must be acknowledged for having chosen her looks well for this Festival: the only flaw, excessive rigor. She could have been more daring, unbuttoning a little. Literally, too, seeing as she’s shouldered this dress.

Aries: 7 – Also for her the latter is the most successful look. She is a bit reminiscent of Pierrot with the cap, the excited and slightly melancholic gaze and the maxi suit in black velvet with giant sequins like polka dots.

Last: 5 – The Emporio Armani sleeveless is back, this time in white. And this time he does not reach the sufficiency.

Rosa Chemical: 6,5 – He closes with an irreverent look that fully reflects his style (and gets him full points at the Fantasanremo): longuette skirt in black leather, boots, tie and – hear hear – white shirt with two portholes that leave the nipples exposed. And then nothing, I no longer remember what I wanted to write because suddenly he came down to the stalls, took him by the hand Fedez and finally kissed him in front of everyone.

Lazza: 4 – Just one question: why? He had gone so well with the Missoni looks so far, why now this red suit with tie and black gloves?

Levante: 6 – The trend tonight is lingerie. She too sports an Etro minidress with silk bows on the neckline that recalls a retro petticoat, very 1940s. Fine.

Kekko dei Modà: 8 – You remember the black velvet waistcoat of the first evening with silver rhombus pattern? Here, tonight she wore her jacket, by Emporio Armani. Quite another thing. And thank goodness.

Amadeus: 8 – Well, soft start to this final evening of 73rd Sanremo Music Festival. It’s 8.41 pm, the military guard band has just played the Mameli anthem, Amadeus is wearing a tuxedo with a jacket with floral embroidery studded with crystals and all is well. We only have another 7 hours (minute plus, minute minus) of live before we finally discover the winner.

Gianni Morandi: 8 – Ordinance tuxedo Giorgio Armani with a midnight blue velvet jacket unbuttoned in an informal way. Among the certainties of life, now there is also this: there is no Gianni without an Armani tuxedo.