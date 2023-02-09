Cyclone Måneskin on the third evening of the Festival with Tom Morello. All standing the audience of the Ariston. The technical problems return on the third evening of the Sanremo Festival. Gianluca Grignani had to interrupt his performance on When you’re out of breath because he couldn’t hear it in the headphones, exactly like what happened to Blanco before he went into a rage. Meanwhile, the gestures of the artists to conquer the points of the Fantasanremo are rampant: Rosa Chemical brings a ukulele on stage, Paola and Chiara greet in sign language, Lazza goes down to the stalls to give flowers to his mother. And she earns 15 points. You are the first among artists to do so.

The evening was opened by Gianni Morandi. After him, the artistic director Amadeus entered, recovering in a direct Instagram. Then they called the co-host Paola Egonu, volleyball champion next to them. In the evening, Burt Bacharach will be remembered, who passed away today at the age of 94. Guests are the Måneskin with Tom Morello, Sangiovanni who will sing with Gianni Morandi Have your mother send you back to get the milk and comedian Alessandro Siani.



This is the order of appearance of the 28 singers in the competition: Paola and Chiara, Mara Sattei, Rosa Chemical, Gianluca Grignani, Levante, Tananai, Lazza, Lda, Madame, Ultimo, Elodie, Mr. Rain, Giorgia, Colla zio, Marco Mengoni , Colapesce Dimartino, Coma_Cose, Leo Gassmann, Country Cousins, Olly, Anna Oxa, Article 31, Aries, Sethu, Shari, Gianmaria, Modà, Will.