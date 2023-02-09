Cyclone Måneskin on the third evening of the Festival with Tom Morello. All standing the audience of the Ariston. The technical problems return on the third evening of the Sanremo Festival. Gianluca Grignani had to interrupt his performance on When you’re out of breath because he couldn’t hear it in the headphones, exactly like what happened to Blanco before he went into a rage. Meanwhile, the gestures of the artists to conquer the points of the Fantasanremo are rampant: Rosa Chemical brings a ukulele on stage, Paola and Chiara greet in sign language, Lazza goes down to the stalls to give flowers to his mother. And she earns 15 points. You are the first among artists to do so.
The evening was opened by Gianni Morandi. After him, the artistic director Amadeus entered, recovering in a direct Instagram. Then they called the co-host Paola Egonu, volleyball champion next to them. In the evening, Burt Bacharach will be remembered, who passed away today at the age of 94. Guests are the Måneskin with Tom Morello, Sangiovanni who will sing with Gianni Morandi Have your mother send you back to get the milk and comedian Alessandro Siani.
This is the order of appearance of the 28 singers in the competition: Paola and Chiara, Mara Sattei, Rosa Chemical, Gianluca Grignani, Levante, Tananai, Lazza, Lda, Madame, Ultimo, Elodie, Mr. Rain, Giorgia, Colla zio, Marco Mengoni , Colapesce Dimartino, Coma_Cose, Leo Gassmann, Country Cousins, Olly, Anna Oxa, Article 31, Aries, Sethu, Shari, Gianmaria, Modà, Will.
Standing ovation for Morandi-Sangiovanni duet
Sixties atmosphere on stage for the Morandi-Sangiovanni duet. “One of the moments I’ve looked forward to the most at this festival,” says Amadeus. For the occasion, Gianni Morandi wears a red velvet jacket with matching bow tie. Sangiovanni joins him on stage, very elegant in a black velvet double-breasted suit. For the 60th anniversary of the original song, Morandi decided to record the cover “Get sent back by mom” with his twenty-year-old colleague. With them on stage male and female dancers dancing the twist.
The Maneskin arrive on stage from the audience
Passing between the rows of seats in the middle of the audience, the Maneskin entered the Ariston stage. Coordinated suits for the three boys with snake lapels, skintight bodysuits and boots for Victoria, they play I wanna be your slave, Shut up and good and Lonelinest, the most popular ballad globally. Then to play with them Gossip arriva Tom Morello, dei Rage Against The Machine.
Lazza is the first to go down to the stalls
Con Ash he is seventh but the performance could bring him more points. However, he also looks for those of the Fantasanremo and in fact goes down to the stalls to bring flowers to his mother: he earns 15 points. If everyone had to make the same choice, finishing at two in the morning would be a mirage.
Gianluca Grignani shirt with the writing “No war”
Gianluca Grignani sings When you’re out of breath but stops halfway, he raises his arm and asks to start over. “I learned to do it growing up, at twenty I wouldn’t have known how to do it,” he says referring to what happened to Blanco. When he takes off his jacket on his back he has “No war” written on it.
Paola and Chiara, return of dance and gestures for the Fantasanremo
Eighties sounds for Paola and Chiara and the six dancers who accompany them while they sing Furore. Small accident at the end for Paola, the twelve heel gets stuck in the long dress. He frees her, kneeling down, Amadeus who jokes quoting Morandi: “Paola, I came to you on my knees”. Leaving the stage, they greet the orchestra and say thank you with sign language, a new entry in the Fantasanremo regulation, to acquire points thanks to an agreement with Rai Public Utility.
Amadeus starts live on Instagram
Opened by Gianni Morandi, the third evening saw the entry of Amadeus live on his Instagram profile created for him in the early evening by Chiara Ferragni. “He has debomerized” commented Morandi. Then the conductor put the phone in his pocket but didn’t interrupt it and the live broadcast continued with audio only.
The memory of Burt Bacharach, who died at the age of 94
During the evening there was supposed to be the delivery of the Lifetime Achievement Award to
Peppino di Capri but due to a decrease in the artist’s voice it was moved to the fourth evening. Tonight there will be a memory of the American composer Burt Bacharach, who passed away today at the age of 94.