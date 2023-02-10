Access the article and all the contents of the site
Tananai and Biagio Antonacci
Tananai’s performance with Don Joe and Biagio Antonacci on the notes of “I would like to sing like Biagio Antonacci”.
Lazza, Emma, Laura Marzadori
Lazza performs with Emma and the violinist Laura Marzadori on the notes of “La fine” by Nesli.
Last and Eros Ramazzotti
Last with Eros Ramazzotti on the notes of a medley of the latter’s greatest hits. During the performance Ramazzotti forgets the words of “An emotion forever” and says to Ultimo: “You know I don’t remember it?”. There were probably problems with the hunchback.
Olly and Lorella Cuccarini
The competition resumes with Olly and Lorella Cuccarini on the overwhelming notes of “The night flies”. The Ariston goes wild.
Chiara Francini does not go down the stairs
Chiara Francini is invited to the stage by Amadeus, but instead of going down the stairs she is found in the audience: “I’m a provincial girl”.
The award to Peppino Di Capri
Standing ovation from the Ariston and applause from the press room for Peppino DiCaprirecord holder of the Festival with a total of 15 participations (two editions won in 1973 with Un grande amore e niente più and in 1976 with I don’t do it anymore).
The artist collected the City of Sanremo Lifetime Achievement Award on stage after singing “Champagne”, accompanying himself on the piano, and after hinting, a capella, “Un grande amore e niente più”, encouraged by Amadeus and Gianni Morandi. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Better late than never», said Peppino di Capri, visibly moved.
Elodie and Big Mama
Elodie he chose “American Woman”, a 70s hard rock piece rediscovered thanks to Lenny Kravitz, and called BigMama for an engaging show to vindicate female empowerment, which ends with a kiss on the lips between the two artists.
It is also to be believed in a Fantasanremo key, with Elodie who, with a visible lace body, long black boots, then steals Serena Bortone’s handbag (Pelù bonus) and takes off her dark glasses (Dargen D’Amico bonus).
Will and Michele Zarrillo
Now it’s the turn of Will with Michele Zarrillo and the historic “Five Days”. The Ariston audience greeted the guest with a long ovation.
Aries and San Giovanni
The competition begins with Aries and Sangiovanni with Franco Battiato’s “Permanent Center of Gravity”. “The boys were born 20 years after this song,” underlines Amadeus in the presentation.
Gianni Morandi in racing suit
The fourth evening opens with Amadeus, then Gianni Morandi arrives running from the Ariston stalls in a sports suit: «Tonight will be a marathon».
We start with the PrimaFestival
We start with the PrimaFestival hosted by Andrea Delogu, with Gli Autogol and Jody Cecchetto.
Expo 2030, Gualtieri to Amadeus: «Thanks for the support in Rome»
«Thanks to Amadeus, Rai and all the audience of Sanremo 2023 for the warm support for Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030. Nice to see the country so united in the face of a challenge that Rome and Italy can win together!». So on twitter the mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri thanks the conductor of the Sanremo Festival, Amadeus, for having “cheered” last night from the Ariston stage for Rome’s candidacy to host Expo 2030.
San Remo 2023, the live cover evening. This evening Clare Francini side by side Amadeus e Gianni Morandi in conduction.
This is the order of the artists for this evening, dedicated to duets: Ariete with Sangiovanni, Will with Michele Zarrillo, Elodie and BigMama, Olly with Lorella Cuccarini, Ultimo with Eros Ramazzotti, Lazza with Emma and Laura Marzaduri, Tananai with Biagio Antonacci and Don Joe, Shari with Salmo, Gianluca Grignani with Arisa, Leo Gassmann with Edoardo Bennato, Article 31 with Fedez, Giorgio with Elisa, Colapesce Dimartino with Carla Bruni.
And then the Cugini di Campagna with Paolo Vallesi, Marco Mengoni with Kingdom Choir, gIANMARIA with Manuel Agnelli, Mr. Rain with Fasma, Madame with Izi, Coma_cose with Baustelle, Rosa Chemical with Rose Villain, Modà with Vibrations, Levante with Renzo Rubino , Anna Oxa with Iljard Shaba, Sethu with BNKR44, LDA with Alex Britti, Mara Sattei with Noemi, Paola & Chiara with Merk & Kremont, Colla Zio with Ditonellapiaga.
