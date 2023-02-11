San Remothe direct from the finale. Marco Mengoni dominates the ranking of the 73rd edition of Festival. Tonight during the live broadcast of the final we will find out if there will be a surprise turnaround. Co-host Clare Ferragni.

Guests will be Ornella Vanoni, Gino Paoli eh Depeche Mode.

On stage Suzuki Achilles Lauro and on the coast Salmo.

00.21 Gianni Morandi «What a beautiful big girl»

00.18 Entrance of Luisa Ranieri, beautiful

00.12 LDA, “If then tomorrow”: the text and meaning of the song

00.09 Standing ovation for Vanoni who replies “It’s enough not to be in the race, because the race makes me die”. Vanoni counts the artichokes in the bouquet that Amadeus gives her “You are more stingy”

00.05 And now a medley with “Eternity” and finally “One more reason”

00.03 With Gianni Morandi they talk about mutual ailments and then by popular demand “The appointment”

00.01 Vanoni’s first song is “Vai Valentina”

00.00 Ornella Vanoni enters «I’m already tired», then she asks Amadeus if he brought her artichokes «They suck in Milan. I want to meet Fedez, I have an important relationship for him”

21.52 Levante, “Vivo”: the text and meaning of the song

23.45 Paola & Chiara, “Furore”: text and meaning

23.41 Salmo returns to Costa’s stage

23.32 Mr Rain, “Superheroes”: the lyrics and the meaning of the song

23.28 Like Giulia Salemi to Big Brother Vip, Chiara Ferragni opens a social space with the funniest “memes” of the Festival

23.24 Connection with Fiorello «Well, a quiet evening! It would have been nice if Rosa Chemical had kissed the artisans of quality – then addressing Coletta and referring to the controversy during the press conference – Stefano, but had you checked Gino Paoli’s texts? Then Achille Lauro looked like Cristina D’Avena. The Cousins ​​of Campapagna… not even the Star Wars bar is like that. You are wonderful, tomorrow the executives will all go home but it’s wonderful”

23.17 Aries, “Sea of ​​trouble”: the text and meaning of the song

23.15 Madame’s tears: «This was a difficult Sanremo for me, to cover 100 meters I ran a thousand. I have to thank Amadeus without him who believed in me I wouldn’t be here. I owe you part of my commitment in this Sanremo»

23.10 Madame, “The good in the bad”: the lyrics and the meaning of the song

23.03 Country Cousins, “Letter 22”: the text and meaning of the song

22.58 On the external stage Gianni Morandi presents Achille Lauro. Medley with: Rolls Royce / I don’t care / Bam Bam Twist Sunday / 16 March

22.49 Rosa Chemical picks up Fedez and takes him on stage. Sensational kiss on the mouth

22.46 Back to the competition with Rosa Chemical, “Made in Italy”: the text and meaning of the song

22.44 And now “The sky in a room”

22.41 “When I met Gianni he was 15 years old, he wanted to learn from me … but what the f **o do you want to learn from me” Paoli then tells an anecdote about Little Tony “He had a wife … nay, not a woman back then who she had pranks with a few men at her house.’ Morandi blocks him in embarrassment, Amadeus pushes him to sing

22.40 Paoli “It’s beautiful here but it’s a madhouse!”

22.38 Arston sings with Paoli “Taste of salt”

22.34 New guest: Maestro Gino Paoli singing “A long love story”

22.23 Marco Mengoni, “Two lives”: the text and meaning of the song

22.17 Ninth singer in the competition Lazza, “Cenere”: the text and meaning of the song

22.14 Last, “Alba”: the lyrics and meaning of the song

22.10 Social moment with Ferragni who wants to check the progress of Amadeus. Morandi feels excluded, he tries in every way to use his social channels to increase followers

22.08 All standing on Ghost Again and Personal Jesus

21.58 Amadeus launches Depeche Mode from the audience “I crowned the dream of when I was a boy”

21.51 Kekko’s emotion “I wanted to thank you for giving me this opportunity, more as a man than as an artist”

21.48 Modà, “Leave me”: the text and meaning of the song

21.41 Giorgia, “Parole ditte male”: the text and the meaning of the song

21.40 Giorgia arrives and delivers a lucky charm, points for the Sanremo + fantasy

21.37 Colapesce Dimartino, “Splash”: the text and meaning of the song

21.29 Tananai, “Tango”: the text and meaning of the song

21.25 Triumphal entry of Chiara Ferragni Schiapparelli «I couldn’t wait to go back»

21.13 Mara Sattei, “Duemilaminuti”: the text and meaning of the song

21.09 Colla Zio, “Non mi va”: the text and meaning of the song

Elodie in Sanremo, from the public they shout: “Will you marry me?”. The singer laughs before the performance

21.04 Elodie, “Due”: the text and meaning of the song

21.03 The competition with Elodie begins, from the audience they shout “Will you marry me?”

21.00 All stand up. Gorgeous performance

20.54 Gianni Morandi arrives from the audience for the tribute to Lucio Dalla. This year marks the 80th anniversary of his birth Guitar on his shoulder sings a Medley: Piazza Grande, Futura and Caruso

20.51 Summary of codes for televoting

20.50 The Ariston audience ulrates “Amadeus”. The 28 artists will be voted exclusively by the public

20.49 General Luca Goretti, Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the band leave the stage performing the Ordinance March

20.45 This year the Air Force turns 100 (March 28). The welcome from Amadeus

20.43 Here we are, the fifth and last episode of the Sanremo Festival begins which opens with the Air Force band already positioned on the stage performs the Mameli anthem. Everyone standing. in the audience among the VIPs Fedez and Chiara Ferragni’s mother

23.34 Space at Prima Festival

20.09 Connection with tg1. Social tender in progress between Morandi and Amadeus

The tribute to Lucio Dalla

«The homage to Lucio Dalla was drawn up which – Amadeus said in the conference – we preferred to move to today. President Zelensky’s message will be accompanied by a musical performance by the Antytila ​​group.

Gianni Morandi with Amadeus

The lineup of the fifth evening, the singers in order of release and times:

Elodie – Two Colla Zio – I don’t like it Mara Sattei – Two thousand minutes Tananai – Tango Colapesce Dimartino – Splash Giorgia – Bad words Fashion – Leave me Last – Sunrise Lazza – Ash Marco Mengoni – Two lives Rosa Chemical – Made in Italy Country cousins ​​– Letter 22 Madame – The good in the bad Aries – Sea of ​​troubles Mr. Rain – Supereroi Paola and Chiara – Fury Lift – Alive LDA – If then tomorrow ComaCose – Goodbye Olly – Polvere Article 31 – A nice trip Will – Stupido Leo Gassmann – Third heart gIANMARIA – Monster Anna Oxa – Get up Shari – About Egos Gianluca Grignani – When you are out of breath Sethu – Cause perse

