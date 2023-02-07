The 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival, February 7, will be opened by Amadeus, conductor and artistic director, and Gianni Morandi. The evening will begin with a thought that the two will address to the victims of the terrible earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in the last few hours. A moment will then be dedicated to greetings addressed to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, present on the side box of the Ariston, and therefore the singing of the national anthem, around 20.50, to the tune of which Morandi will perform. This is the order foreseen by the lineup of the opening night of the kermesse musical. On the basis of which, the singing of the Mameli anthem will be followed by Roberto Benigni’s entrance on stage, at 20.55. It will then be time for the singers, with the first two performances by Anna Oxa and gIANMARIA. Therefore, a few minutes after 21.30, the entrance of Chiara Ferragni will arrive, who will cover the role of co-host both on the opening night and on the final one. To then return to music, with MR. RAIN and Children’s Choir. And the exceptional return of Blanco and Mahmood, together once again to sing the single that led them to triumph in the last edition, Chills. The competition will continue with the singers in the competition performing in the following order: Marco Mengoni, Ariete, Ultimo, Coma Cose. The Poohs will therefore intervene as guests after the Milanese duo, and after Elodie’s performance it will be time for Chiara Ferragni’s monologue, at 11.30pm. The last competitors to perform will be, always in order: Leo Gassmann, the Cousins ​​of Campagna, Gianluca Grignani, Olly, Colla Zio, Mara Sattei. At around 1, there will finally be a tribute to Lucio Battisti, who would have turned 80 in a few days. When the Amadeus commercial returns with Chiara and Gianni, he will discover the «top five» of this first evening.

Anna Oxa – Sali (Song of the Soul) | Aries – Sea of ​​trouble | Glue Uncle – I do not feel like | Coma_Things – The farewell | The Country Cousins ​​– Letter 22 | Elodie – Due | Gianluca Grignani – When you’re out of breath | gIANMARIA – Monster | Leo Gassmann – Third heart | Mara Sattei – Two thousand minutes | Marco Mengoni – Two lives | Mr. Rain – Super heroes | Olly – Dust | Last – Alba

