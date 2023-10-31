Sant Joan de Déu Hospital and Microsoft Collaborate on AI Solutions for Healthcare Innovation and Research

Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona has signed a collaboration agreement with Microsoft to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI in healthcare. The partnership aims to identify and evaluate solutions that benefit patients and healthcare professionals, as well as promote scientific research. The two entities will work together to develop use cases and projects focused on digital health, with the launch of an AI Laboratory for Health – AI Health Copilot Lab.

Hospital Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona is a leading center in pediatrics, obstetrics, and highly specialized areas like neurosciences, oncology, and cardiology. The collaboration with Microsoft will assess research, development, and innovation projects related to the application of AI and generative AI in the field of health. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the partnership aims to enhance patient care, accelerate medical research, and advance the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases.

To ensure responsible use of generative AI, the hospital has established a multidisciplinary commission. The collaboration agreement with Microsoft will enable both organizations to identify joint projects where the application of AI and generative AI can enable healthcare professionals to make more precise diagnoses and treatment plans. The partnership also aims to promote predictive and proactive healthcare by developing better preventative care recommendations for patients.

The collaboration between Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Hospital and Microsoft extends beyond innovation and research programs. With the support of civil society, the hospital is able to develop programs that help families in need and participate in international cooperation projects. The partnership with Microsoft could benefit the Únicas network, a network of health centers focused on improving the care of pediatric patients with rare diseases.

Training is also an essential part of the collaboration agreement. The hospital may incorporate AI-based support tools for patients to optimize the capabilities of the School of Health platform. The School aims to provide tools for health professionals to educate and train patients, promote healthy habits, and disseminate relevant topics on maternal and child health.

Additionally, the agreement includes the development of a Health Copilot Lab, a laboratory for AI projects applied to the health sector. Professionals from both organizations will collaborate to propose different experiences using AI. One potential application under consideration is incorporating AI projects into the hospital’s Command Center, which regulates the flow of patients and helps improve hospital management. The introduction of AI initiatives will also be included in scientific research projects at the hospital.

All projects will follow the responsible use of AI principles provided by Microsoft, ensuring privacy, security, and sovereignty of patient data through the EU Data Boundary initiative. This initiative guarantees that customer data using Microsoft’s cloud services are stored and processed within the European Union, guaranteeing digital sovereignty in health services.

Sant Joan de Déu Hospital is one of the main references in pediatrics, obstetrics, and gynecology in Catalonia. With advanced technology and personalized care based on their values of hospitality and solidarity, the hospital handles a significant number of emergencies, admissions, and visits each year.

Tags: Copilot, EU Data Boundary, AI, generative AI, Artificial Intelligence, Generative Artificial Intelligence

