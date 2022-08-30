The protagonists of the health service are, first of all, the State with services that are mostly free but which often proves to be inefficient, then private individuals but not for all portfolios. A third way is the social enterprise that aims to do business with affordable rates and attention to people’s needs. There is room for growth, as it demonstrates Santagostino, the medical center with a network of over 30 outpatient clinics (website here), and, in terms of turnover, a steady rise up to the 49.2 million euros recorded last year. The goal is a further expansion of presences in new offices and cities, more services offered and an innovative use of digital, from apps to artificial intelligence, explains to The Economy the CEO Luca Foresti, anticipating the development plans.

The change of hands and the Liechtenstein royal fund Born in Milan in 2009 from the intuition of Luciano Balbo, a pioneer of social venture capital and already active in accessible housing projects, Santagostino had as majority shareholder some Oltre Venture funds that had different denominations (respectively of 8, 40 and 100 million euros) that accompanied its growth. Until a few months ago when there was a change of shareholding and the change of hands to L-Gam, a private equity of 780 million in total value (he had been co-investor of Clessidra) which raises the capital of the ruling family of Liechtenstein plus other wealthy dynasties around the world. At the governance level, before the summer, the baton was passed in the role of president from Balbo to Felipe Merry Del Val, a former senior partner of Bain Capital. We will make a piece of the road together – explains Foresti – and if we grow as we want we will reach a greater dimension, so there will be access to the capital market again. We will see it in his time. See also here are the yellow, red and green foods to lose weight easily

Objective: to grow in all regions In a perspective of about six years, the manager does not hide ambitious goals, without looking at the international market. In health care, each country has different entry rules – he says -. We must, first of all, have our roots firmly in Italy and help our health system to do better: this will help us to develop important growth.

Translated into numbers: 600 active service centers, a few tens of millions of customers, a turnover of one billion euros. Ironically but not too much: After all, this is the twenty-fifth part of the money that is spent every year in Italy for health services in the private sector. We must make our doctors work well and present ourselves in all regions with a strong and recognized brand.

The next openings between Rome and Lombardy The engines are running, the direction Roma where three multi-specialized centers will open, then a health house e Monza and again a Milano with other radiologies: the city will be covered in the four cardinal points. Foresti says: Here we make the biggest investments because the machines cost millions but people move to do an MRI or a CT scan where the means are available.

Low prices Another strong point are the prices: the magazine Other consumption has certified that our 65 euros for a specialist visit and 95 euros for a resonance are at the lowest level in the entire panorama of the Italian private sector. We have found a balance between remuneration for doctors, return for us and accessibility for all.

Another objective is to expand the clinical offer: they started in 2009 with few services, in 2011 they included sampling, radiology and endoscopies in 2017. We want to get to a health supermarket that offers everything. See also "Life saved by a nurse", disturbing revelations - Libero Quotidiano

Reservations via app But the most peculiar dimension is the technology: the group is building a patient management platform. Starting with bookings with the app or customer care. In September, a chat service on WhatsApp (with Genesys and Bizmatica) will be launched for information, travel, cancellations. In the not too distant future this will also be one of the ways in which the doctor-patient relationship takes place.

Even if data security and privacy are guaranteed, citizens’ distrust remains high, doctors are even more reluctant to use digital technology: practically none of this is taught and studied in universities. The only area in which telemedicine has started concerns psychotherapy streamed, exploded after the pandemic.

Many actors have appeared and the estimated one billion turnover could increase by 50%. Santagostino is also moving: there is a collaboration with the Convforth startup that develops bots to communicate with patients in a first contact on problems of depression or addictions.

