UnipolSai has signed the contract for the acquisition, from the L-GAM investment fund, of the entire share capital of Societ e Salute, a company operating in the private healthcare sector with the commercial brand “Centro Medico Santagostino”. The cost of the operation has not been communicated, but according to sources inside the dossier it would amount to just under 150 million euros. So the medical centers created as a social enterprise and taken over a few months ago by the Liechtenstein royal fund are once again Italian.

The history of the Sant’Agostino medical center Born in Milan in 2009 from the intuition of Luciano Balbo, pioneer of social venture capital and already active in accessible housing projects , Santagostino had as majority shareholder some Oltre Venture funds that had different denominations that accompanied their growth. Until a few months ago when there was a change of shareholding structure and the handover to L-Gam, a private equity fund of 780 million in total value (it had been a co-investor of Clessidra) which collects the capital of the ruling family of Liechtenstein other wealthy dynasties.

Controlled specialists and prices The Santagostino born to respond to a growing and unsatisfied need of a large part of the population : an economically accessible specialized medicine, which also covers the areas uncovered by the National Health Service – such as dentistry, psychotherapy, speech therapy and others – where the offer is almost exclusively private and has averagely high prices.

Charles Cimbri “The operation – writes the insurance group led by Carlo Cimbri – constitutes an important piece of the welfare ecosystem, concerning the development and direct management of a network of polyclinics. Centri Medici Santagostino, with its 34 offices, one of the main operators in Lombardy, especially in the Milan area; it makes use of the collaboration of around 1,300 doctors, with an offer model aimed at guaranteeing a quality patient experience at accessible conditions and with reduced waiting times, also thanks to technological innovation which constitutes one of the company’s distinctive factors”.