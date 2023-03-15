Home Health Santamaria in its place. The reason
Health

Santamaria in its place. The reason

by admin
Santamaria in its place. The reason

The editorial staff Tuesday 14 March 2023, 21:43

Exceptionally, tonight on Italia 1, Claudius Santamaria presents “The Hyenas”. Absent Belen Rodriguez because, as stated by the actor, entering the studio immediately after the opening theme: “Good evening and welcome to Le Iene! We are ready to start a super episode! In reality I was passing by and they took me from the corridors telling me to come and help out and I accepted! The most attentive of you will have noticed that I am not Belen Rodriguez and that she is not next to me. There is a reason, Belen has not been well, she is watching us from home and we send her a hug! ”. On stage with Santamaria, to launch the services created by the correspondents, the comedians Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. Among the guests of the episode: the singer Ermal Metaat the band of The Campagna cousins and the writer Chiara Gamberale.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Such and Which Pretelli, Malgioglio's blunder: and the make-up artists screw up

You may also like

Manchester City-Lipsia 7-0: 5 goals at Haaland |...

Protect people’s health

Porto-Inter 0-0: Inzaghi in the quarter-finals of the...

what it contains, health in danger

Caregivers from Eastern Europe: How home care works

Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film has a title! Here’s...

The Europeans rebound, Milan the best with +2.36%...

Migraine, FDA approves a CGRP receptor antagonist nasal...

Instructions on how to do it right, depending...

“Healthy carriers should not take antibiotics”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy