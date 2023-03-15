Exceptionally, tonight on Italia 1, Claudius Santamaria presents “The Hyenas”. Absent Belen Rodriguez because, as stated by the actor, entering the studio immediately after the opening theme: “Good evening and welcome to Le Iene! We are ready to start a super episode! In reality I was passing by and they took me from the corridors telling me to come and help out and I accepted! The most attentive of you will have noticed that I am not Belen Rodriguez and that she is not next to me. There is a reason, Belen has not been well, she is watching us from home and we send her a hug! ”. On stage with Santamaria, to launch the services created by the correspondents, the comedians Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. Among the guests of the episode: the singer Ermal Metaat the band of The Campagna cousins and the writer Chiara Gamberale.
